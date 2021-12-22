Luke Andree helps Kankakee Valley to best start in nine years

“It’s just a matter of stepping up and sharing the ball,” Andree said.

Sampson said Andree’s scoring and team defense were the keys in getting the win.

“We will look for him, and he’s just open,” Sampson said. “We just try to find the best possible look in the offense.”

Veteran coach Bill Shepherd said he has a really good group of guys that have clicked well together.

“It just seems like it's a couple of different guys every night,” he said. “We're just really tough to prepare for that way because sometimes it’s Cam (Webster), and if Cam’s not on, it’s Will. And we haven't even had Mikash for the last four games and he's typically a pretty big scorer.”

Shepherd said Andree plays at full speed all the time.

“He just does everything we need him to do as a team player,” he said. “He gets the hardest defensive assignment, and still he’s one of the fastest guys on the floor. He’s good in transition and (Tuesday) was one of the better shooting nights he’s had. He typically gets fast break layups, that’s his game.”