Luke Andree helps Kankakee Valley to best start in nine years

WHEATFIELD — With Kankakee Valley’s leading scorer Nick Mikash out with COVID, someone had to step up for the Kougars on Tuesday against visiting Boone Grove (3-1).
Luke Andree, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, helped fill the void, scoring 21 points and grabbing five rebounds in a 62-45 win over Boone Grove. Fellow senior Will Sampson added 15 points.
“(Boone Grove) is a very good team,” Andree said. “We knew coming in it was going to be a challenge. But it's just staying focused, running our stuff and getting what we want.”
Andree hit five 3-pointers and gives all the credit to his teammates.
“I've been working on my shot myself, but I can't really just put it on me,” he said. “I got to thank my teammates honestly, they get me open. So it's just a matter of fact that I had to finish the job.”
The Kougars don’t worry about who’s going to score, and it’s part of the reason why they’re off to their best start in nine years with a 5-1 record.
“No one's really selfish out here,” Andree said. “We like to share the ball. That's what makes us a team.”
Andree said he was surprised to lead the team in scoring against Boone Grove. Mikash averaged 16.5 points per game in the first two games before being sidelined.
“It’s just a matter of stepping up and sharing the ball,” Andree said.
Sampson said Andree’s scoring and team defense were the keys in getting the win.
“We will look for him, and he’s just open,” Sampson said. “We just try to find the best possible look in the offense.”
Veteran coach Bill Shepherd said he has a really good group of guys that have clicked well together.
“It just seems like it's a couple of different guys every night,” he said. “We're just really tough to prepare for that way because sometimes it’s Cam (Webster), and if Cam’s not on, it’s Will. And we haven't even had Mikash for the last four games and he's typically a pretty big scorer.”
Shepherd said Andree plays at full speed all the time.
“He just does everything we need him to do as a team player,” he said. “He gets the hardest defensive assignment, and still he’s one of the fastest guys on the floor. He’s good in transition and (Tuesday) was one of the better shooting nights he’s had. He typically gets fast break layups, that’s his game.”
Andree is a three-sport athlete, having played goalkeeper in soccer and is a middle infielder on the baseball team. He credits his coaches for the success he’s having this season.
“Honestly, Shep has been huge,” he said. “He saw potential in me. I'm just glad, I'm thanking him for giving me a shot actually. And just all coaches. We have coach Roy (Shepherd), (David) Hanger, (Brett) Walther. … They're big keys, and they believe in me and always work with me and putting it into the game.”
Game Summary
Kankakee Valley built a 23-12 lead with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second quarter.
Boone Grove responded with a 13-2 run to tie the game at 25-25 with 52 seconds left in the half. Jeb Boissy hit a long 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to put the Kougars up 28-25 at the break.
The Wolves' Trey Steinhilber scored on a driving layup to knot the game at 36 with 3:16 left in the third period.
Kankakee Valley ended the third on a 9-2 run for a 45-38 lead and started the fourth with a 5-0 spurt to take command of the game with a 50-38 lead with 6:13 left.
How Kankakee Valley won: Kankakee Valley used a nine-man rotation and kept the defensive pressure on Boone Grove. The Kougars sank 10 3-pointers combined from five players.
Impact player: Steinhilber, Boone Grove senior guard, led all scorers with 22 points and had an assist and a steal.
Wolves rallied: After falling behind by 11 midway through the second quarter, Boone Grove pushed the tempo by using fullcourt pressure to force some turnovers and scored in transition. Boone Grove tied the game at 25-25 in the second quarter and had the game tied in the third quarter before running out of gas in the fourth.
Series revived: Boone Grove and Kankakee Valley met for the first time since 2008. Before that the two teams played just about every year. The teams have agreed to play each of the next four seasons and hope to keep the series going longer.
Quotable: “It came down to they continued to hit their shots, and we didn’t. Give (Kankakee Valley) credit. They played good defense. I thought we came out OK in the second half. When we tied it, we had two possessions to take the lead but the ball didn’t bounce our way.” Boone Grove coach Matt McKay said.