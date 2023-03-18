LAFAYETTE — Hope can be brutal.

It’s an emotion rooted in optimism for something that hasn’t yet transpired and may not. When things unfold the way you wish, it brings joy. When they don’t, it brings disappointment.

Marquette Catholic never gave up its hope of making a comeback win against Southwood even after trailing by 13 midway through the third quarter. With the help of some opposing missed free throws and a few desperate 3-pointers finding their way in, the Blazers got within a possession with the ball in the final minute. There was hope.

But it wasn’t meant to be. Southwood won 64-56, ending Marquette Catholic’s season in the final four.

“I don’t think we ever thought we were completely out of it until the horn rang,” senior Jason Kobe said.

Hope was never lost. The desired outcome just never came.

“These kids, they’re dogs,” Marquette coach Ray Tarnow said. “They’ve got heart, man. They’ve got heart. I’ll give them that.”

Southwood (15-12) opened up a controlling double-digit advantage early in the second half but struggled to close the game out. The Knights at one point made just 5-of-11 free throw attempts while trying to ice the game in the final four minutes, which left the door open just wide enough for Marquette Catholic to make a desperate comeback effort.

Blazer senior guard Gary Lewis did all he could to revive his team’s season, hitting a pair of threes within 25 seconds of each other to turn a seven-point deficit into just three. Fellow senior guard Adam Tarnow rattled in a triple of his own with 42 seconds left to bring Marquette Catholic within one.

Southwood then split a pair of free throws off an intentional foul and gave Marquette Catholic the ball down two points. There was hope.

“Those free throws left us in the game,” Lewis said.

Kobe, who led Marquette scorers with 24 points, drove with a chance to tie or go ahead with about 30 seconds left but lost the ball out of bounds. Southwood extended its lead to four with a couple of made free throws and another Blazer turnover that followed ended the game.

“We were in it the whole time,” Kobe said. “Even though we were down (nine) going into the fourth quarter, we were able to fight back. We just couldn’t get over the top and bring it home.”

Southwood’s physicality caused Marquette Catholic problems. About 90% of its roster plays football, Knights coach Christian Perry said, but in the closing minutes, their own inability to close the game out nearly stopped them from reaching the state finals.

“Momentum was definitely on Marquette’s side there,” Perry said. “We just made a couple of big steals late to seal it.”

Southwood’s pressure appeared to give Marquette Catholic trouble at times, but the Blazers found ways to break the Knight press and create open looks. Too often, though, the shots didn’t fall. Marquette hit just 18-of-49 from the field.

“We didn’t make shots,” Tarnow said. “There was no point in time like ‘Oh my god, we’re having trouble breaking this.’ We were getting downhill. We were getting looks. You’ve got to make shots.”

Marquette Catholic (21-8) says farewell to a class of nine seniors, which includes a pair of 1,000-point scorers in Kobe and Lukas Balling. Balling, even after missing multiple practices with an illness this week, scored 10 points.

Whenever Marquette Catholic players break their huddle they say “family.” It’s not cliche, Lewis said, or for show. It’s a foundational element a team that this year snapped a four-year sectional drought after winning six in a row.

“We are family,” Lewis said. “We know how to stick together, and we know how to play together. We never put our heads down.”

There was no quit but the finality stung.

“It’s disappointing, but you can’t be too disappointed,” Kobe said. “We had a great season. It sucks. You wish you could have made it (to state).”

