BOYS BASKETBALL

Meet The Times' 2022 Boys Basketball All-Area teams

Here are this year's All-Stars:

First team

Travis Grayson, Sr., Chesterton, G

Stats: 19 ppg, 5.4 apg, .503 FG%

The area Player of the Year nearly took his team to the mountaintop. He willed his team to a semistate win over Kokomo before falling short of a state title.

Chesterton's Travis Grayson is Times' 2022 Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Mason Jones, Jr., Valparaiso, F

Stats: 18.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Jones is a versatile player who tallied seven double-doubles. He was equally effective under the basket and using his length to stab at passes for a steal on the wing, then leading the break.

Mason Jones taking another step as No. 1 Valparaiso tops Lowell

Brandon Trilli, Jr., Munster, F

Stats: 21.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg

The Arizona transfer may have been the most valuable player to his team on this list. He was a potent offensive weapon.

Transfer Brandon Trilli fits right in for Munster

Ashton Williamson, Jr., 21st Century, G

Stats: 19.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 11.4 apg

A screen at the top of the key for Williamson way may have been the most dangerous offensive play in the Region this season.

Rising star Ashton Williamson 'has something to prove' at 21st Century

Jordan Woods, Jr., Hammond Central, G

Stats: 16.9 ppg, 8 rpg, 7.2 apg

Woods made the Wolves go, leading the team in scoring and assists against one of the area’s toughest schedules.

Seasoned leader Jordan Woods, Hammond Central make run at fifth straight sectional title

Second team

AJ Dixon, Sr., Merrillville, F

Stats: 17 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Dixon narrowly missed the first team. He is an all-conference player who can score from all three levels.

Jamie Hodges Jr., Jr., Michigan City, G

Stats: 24.3 ppg, 4.3 apg

Hodges flirted with prep school but ultimately returned to lead the Wolves. The guard showed grit playing sick in the postseason.

AJ Lux, Jr., Crown Point, G/F

Stats: 17.7 ppg, 4.4 apg

Lux was probably the area’s best pure shooter. He hit 86 3-pointers on the season.

Willie Miller Jr., Jr., Lake Station, G

Stats: 18 ppg, 9 rpg, 3.9 apg

One of the area’s most prolific scorers, Miller dropped 20 points or more 10 times, including the last four games.

Kamari Slaughter, Jr., Portage, G

Stats: 15.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Slaughter proved a dangerous scorer who got them in bunches, scoring 20 points or more six times.

Third team

Jermiah Jones, Sr., Marian Catholic, G

Stats: 15.3 ppg, 42% 3-pointers

Jones was the leading scorer for the postseason-qualifying Spartans. He was named to the Class 3A first team.

Xavier Lewis, Sr., TF South, G/F

Stats: 13 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg

Lewis is a 6-foot-6 wing who shot 54% from the field, snatched 1.4 steals and blocked two shots per game.

Eric Martin, Sr., Calumet, F

Stats: 19.3 ppg, 15.4 rpg

Martin was the best in the area, if not the state, on the boards. He had double-digit rebounds in every game this season.

Chris Mullen, Sr., Chesterton, F

Stats: 6.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg

The statistics don’t jump off the page but Mullen was the soul of the area’s best team, diving for loose balls and making plays while dealing with a hip in need of surgical repair.

Tyler Parrish, So., Chesterton, F

Stats: 10.2 ppg, 51 3-pointers

A fearless player at the rim and sharpshooter, Parrish knocked down several big ones during the Trojans playoff run.

Honorable mention

Ahmad Artis, Sr., Bishop Noll, G; Drew Adzia, Sr., Crown Point, G; Ladaion Barnes, Sr., Morton, G/F; David Cundiff, So., Munster, G; Blaine Dalton, Jr., Valparaiso, G; Brandon Escobedo, Sr., Lake Central, F; Quintin Floyd, Jr., 21st Century, G; Kyle Kirkham, Jr., LaPorte, G; Kaden Manna, Sr., Marquette, F; DJ Moss, Jr., 21st Century, G/F; Grant Ott-Large, Sr., LaPorte, G; Justin Sims, So. Chesterton, F; Trey Steinhilber, Sr., Boone Grove, G; Davarius Stewart, Sr., Lighthouse, G; Breece Walls, Sr., Valparaiso, G.

