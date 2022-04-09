Meet The Times' 2022 Boys Basketball All-Area teams

Here are this year's All-Stars:

First team

Travis Grayson, Sr., Chesterton, G

Stats: 19 ppg, 5.4 apg, .503 FG%

The area Player of the Year nearly took his team to the mountaintop. He willed his team to a semistate win over Kokomo before falling short of a state title.

Mason Jones, Jr., Valparaiso, F

Stats: 18.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Jones is a versatile player who tallied seven double-doubles. He was equally effective under the basket and using his length to stab at passes for a steal on the wing, then leading the break.

Brandon Trilli, Jr., Munster, F

Stats: 21.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg

The Arizona transfer may have been the most valuable player to his team on this list. He was a potent offensive weapon.

Ashton Williamson, Jr., 21st Century, G

Stats: 19.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 11.4 apg

A screen at the top of the key for Williamson way may have been the most dangerous offensive play in the Region this season.

Jordan Woods, Jr., Hammond Central, G

Stats: 16.9 ppg, 8 rpg, 7.2 apg

Woods made the Wolves go, leading the team in scoring and assists against one of the area’s toughest schedules.

Second team

AJ Dixon, Sr., Merrillville, F

Stats: 17 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Dixon narrowly missed the first team. He is an all-conference player who can score from all three levels.

Jamie Hodges Jr., Jr., Michigan City, G

Stats: 24.3 ppg, 4.3 apg

Hodges flirted with prep school but ultimately returned to lead the Wolves. The guard showed grit playing sick in the postseason.

AJ Lux, Jr., Crown Point, G/F

Stats: 17.7 ppg, 4.4 apg

Lux was probably the area’s best pure shooter. He hit 86 3-pointers on the season.

Willie Miller Jr., Jr., Lake Station, G

Stats: 18 ppg, 9 rpg, 3.9 apg

One of the area’s most prolific scorers, Miller dropped 20 points or more 10 times, including the last four games.

Kamari Slaughter, Jr., Portage, G

Stats: 15.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Slaughter proved a dangerous scorer who got them in bunches, scoring 20 points or more six times.

Third team

Jermiah Jones, Sr., Marian Catholic, G

Stats: 15.3 ppg, 42% 3-pointers

Jones was the leading scorer for the postseason-qualifying Spartans. He was named to the Class 3A first team.

Xavier Lewis, Sr., TF South, G/F

Stats: 13 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg

Lewis is a 6-foot-6 wing who shot 54% from the field, snatched 1.4 steals and blocked two shots per game.

Eric Martin, Sr., Calumet, F

Stats: 19.3 ppg, 15.4 rpg

Martin was the best in the area, if not the state, on the boards. He had double-digit rebounds in every game this season.

Chris Mullen, Sr., Chesterton, F

Stats: 6.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg

The statistics don’t jump off the page but Mullen was the soul of the area’s best team, diving for loose balls and making plays while dealing with a hip in need of surgical repair.

Tyler Parrish, So., Chesterton, F

Stats: 10.2 ppg, 51 3-pointers

A fearless player at the rim and sharpshooter, Parrish knocked down several big ones during the Trojans playoff run.

Honorable mention

Ahmad Artis, Sr., Bishop Noll, G; Drew Adzia, Sr., Crown Point, G; Ladaion Barnes, Sr., Morton, G/F; David Cundiff, So., Munster, G; Blaine Dalton, Jr., Valparaiso, G; Brandon Escobedo, Sr., Lake Central, F; Quintin Floyd, Jr., 21st Century, G; Kyle Kirkham, Jr., LaPorte, G; Kaden Manna, Sr., Marquette, F; DJ Moss, Jr., 21st Century, G/F; Grant Ott-Large, Sr., LaPorte, G; Justin Sims, So. Chesterton, F; Trey Steinhilber, Sr., Boone Grove, G; Davarius Stewart, Sr., Lighthouse, G; Breece Walls, Sr., Valparaiso, G.

