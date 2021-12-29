Munster’s David Cundiff handling more responsibility

HIGHLAND — David Cundiff is asked to do a lot for Munster, especially for an underclassmen.
The sophomore point guard played only sparingly last season but now holds the reins of one of the area’s best programs.
“Anybody who’s watched Munster basketball in the last few years or in my 22 years here knows that we rely on our point guard a lot. We lean on him to handle the ball. We lean on him to guard. We lean on him to distribute the ball, to score a little bit. He needs to do a little bit of everything,” coach Mike Hackett said. “He needs to basically be an extension of me on the floor.”
Cundiff did do a little bit of everything in the Mustangs' 76-67 win over Lighthouse at the Highland Holiday Hoopfest on Wednesday and the stat sheet showed it. He tallied a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
“It’s easy to play good when you have kids making shots,” Cundiff said. “I just distribute the ball to where it needs to go, get the offense going and find our shooters.”
Cundiff says he hasn’t yet felt overwhelmed by the weight of being such an important piece of a good team. He’s averaging 10 points per game while initiating the offense and guarding the ball on defense.
“Coaches make it as easy as possible. All my teammates help me out, talk me through everything,” he said. “There’s still a lot to go. Every day in practice we’re trying to get better. Every game we’re learning something new.”
There are moments, Cundiff said, that show him he needs to improve. Lighthouse made him work to bring the ball up the court in the second half Wednesday and he turned it over a few times.
He wants to play more under control and be a better shooter.
“He’s gone from a kid that played a handful of minutes last year to being on the floor basically every minute of the game this year. We knew it was going to be a lot but he’s done a great job,” Hackett said. “We’re really happy with everything we’ve gotten from him.”
Munster (6-1) has only two seniors on the varsity roster. It’s up to guys like Cundiff to become leaders and he says he has.
“You’re real happy when you see your hardest worker and your biggest gym rat be one of your best players," Hackett said. "That makes you feel good.”