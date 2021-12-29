Munster’s David Cundiff handling more responsibility

HIGHLAND — David Cundiff is asked to do a lot for Munster, especially for an underclassmen.

The sophomore point guard played only sparingly last season but now holds the reins of one of the area’s best programs.

“Anybody who’s watched Munster basketball in the last few years or in my 22 years here knows that we rely on our point guard a lot. We lean on him to handle the ball. We lean on him to guard. We lean on him to distribute the ball, to score a little bit. He needs to do a little bit of everything,” coach Mike Hackett said. “He needs to basically be an extension of me on the floor.”

Cundiff did do a little bit of everything in the Mustangs' 76-67 win over Lighthouse at the Highland Holiday Hoopfest on Wednesday and the stat sheet showed it. He tallied a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

“It’s easy to play good when you have kids making shots,” Cundiff said. “I just distribute the ball to where it needs to go, get the offense going and find our shooters.”