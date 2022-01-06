Nation's best prep players, teams put spotlight on LaPorte, La Lumiere

LAPORTE — Pat Holmes has been patiently waiting for this day to come for years.
Now that it's here, the boys basketball coach at La Lumiere will get a chance to see how his team stacks up against some of the best college prep teams in the country when the U.S. Marines NIBC LaPorte Invitational tips off at noon on Thursday.
Holmes has been at the helm of the Lakers basketball program for five years, and for a number of those has been dreaming of bringing a big-time event to LaPorte's historic Civic Auditorium.
That day has arrived.
The nearly century-old Civic Auditorium in LaPorte will host a three-day invitational featuring eight college prep basketball teams, including powerhouse La Lumiere.
All of the teams in the invitational are from the new U.S. Marines National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.
"We've been talking about doing this for a while," said Holmes, who started thinking about an event of this magnitude when he took a tour of the auditorium with his team several years ago. "Through years of hard work and keeping the conversations going, we got it done."
The old-school feel of the Civic Auditorium adds to the tournament that features six Top 20 college prep basketball teams, including the hometown Lakers (ranked 6th in the latest MaxPreps poll), No. 1 Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kansas), No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), No. 3 Montverde (Florida), No. 7 Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) and No. 13 Wasatch (Mt. Pleasant, Utah).
The other elite teams participating that aren't ranked are Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina) and Bishop Walsh (Cumberland, Maryland).
To give the event even more legitimacy as one of the premier tournaments of the year is the fact that more than 20 of the players participating are ranked within the top 100 college basketball recruits in the nation for their respective classes.
There will be four games each day — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — with every contest being televised by ESPNU or livestreamed on ESPN+. La Lumiere tips off the tournament at noon Thursday against Legacy Early College.
"It all sunk in (Tuesday) when we were driving equipment to the Civic Auditorium," Holmes said. "It's nice to have the national spotlight on LaPorte. We're taking full advantage of the historic facility."
As for the basketball games, Holmes believes with so many good teams competing in one place over three days, the competition should be at a very high level.
"It should be fun, with a lot of chess matches taking place," he said. "This is highly competitive basketball."
Economic impact
While there is no real formula to determine just how much money will be infused into the LaPorte and Michigan City communities, Mark Schreiber, who serves as the parks superintendent for the City of LaPorte, said that with seven teams coming from as far away as Florida and Utah, hospitality and restaurants will be positively impacted.
"All the teams are staying at the Blue Chip (Casino Hotel Spa) in Michigan City, and we've had calls from other parts of the country by people looking to come for the event," Schreiber said.
Schreiber said that with the 1,500-seat auditorium at the planned 75% capacity because of COVID-19 safety protocols, all three days are expected to be sellouts.
This will be the first elite tournament to be held at the Civic Auditorium in many years.
Slicers teams called the Civic Auditorium home until 1977.
Ever since, action on the hardwood has been primarily from recreational leagues. But several years ago the high school began hosting basketball games there again occasionally.
"The community is excited to see this caliber of basketball, especially at a historic venue," said Schreiber, who noted that 60 tickets to the event were sold the day of the announcement in November. "We are thrilled to bring this to our community. And with ESPN televising the tournament, the exposure from this event is huge."
LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jack Arnett said in November that LaPorte beat out several other communities represented in the conference in the bid to host the event.
He sees it as an investment producing returns especially from the national TV exposure given to LaPorte.
“This is going to put us on the map, if we weren’t already there,” he said.
Times correspondent Stan Maddux added to this story.