Nation's best prep players, teams put spotlight on LaPorte, La Lumiere

The other elite teams participating that aren't ranked are Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina) and Bishop Walsh (Cumberland, Maryland).

To give the event even more legitimacy as one of the premier tournaments of the year is the fact that more than 20 of the players participating are ranked within the top 100 college basketball recruits in the nation for their respective classes.

There will be four games each day — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — with every contest being televised by ESPNU or livestreamed on ESPN+. La Lumiere tips off the tournament at noon Thursday against Legacy Early College.

"It all sunk in (Tuesday) when we were driving equipment to the Civic Auditorium," Holmes said. "It's nice to have the national spotlight on LaPorte. We're taking full advantage of the historic facility."

As for the basketball games, Holmes believes with so many good teams competing in one place over three days, the competition should be at a very high level.

"It should be fun, with a lot of chess matches taking place," he said. "This is highly competitive basketball."

Economic impact