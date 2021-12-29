Nick Steele is Mr. Everything for Highland

HIGHLAND — Nick Steele is a Highland’s point guard. He’s also the Trojans quarterback. He’s a shortstop and a pitcher, too. The senior with the flowing blonde locks is and has been pretty important for Highland sports.
“Playing year-round definitely helps me stay athletic and stay in shape,” Steele said. “I’m mature, definitely more mature that most of the guys.”
In an age when athletes specialize young, Trojans coach JD Fabian is in favor of kids playing more than one sport. The football weight room and baseball’s hand-eye coordination help make Steele better on the hardwood.
“It only makes you better. You’re competing year-round. You’re working, but you get the opportunity to step away," Fabian said. "A lot of times when you focus on one sport, you can overwork and lose interest.”
Fabian played basketball and baseball at Joliet Junior College and Ashford University. He said he’s talked to Steele about that shared experience.
“He’s one of the harder workers I’ve had an opportunity to coach. He’s a great kid,” Fabian said. “We’re working hard to get him to play somewhere in college.”
Steele said his favorite sport is whichever one that is in season.
He didn’t have the greatest day in Highland’s Holiday Hoopfest Opener on Tuesday, scoring only two points in a 67-35 win over Whiting. But Steele leads the Trojans scoring just under 10 points per game to go with just over three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
He defines his role pretty simply.
“(It’s to) get guys open, take the best shots I can and get the win,” Steele said.
Steele didn’t get much of the spotlight last season. Highland had a senior-laden roster and he was more a part of the background cast. This year, he’s a leader.
It’s been a vital part of the first season for Fabian as a head coach.
“He sets the tone. He does a great job of coming in and making sure guys are on time, guys are doing what they’re supposed to do at practice,” Fabian said. “I think it’s extremely important to have a good senior leader like that. He does it every day.”