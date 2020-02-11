No. 2 Munster snaps No. 3 Chesterton’s 10-game winning streak

MUNSTER — Jeffrey Hemmelgarn is Munster’s tallest player, and his 6-foot-8 frame came in handy on the final play of Tuesday’s game against Chesterton.
The Times No. 2 Mustangs were clinging to a one-point lead with 5.1 seconds left, and the No. 3 Trojans had the ball coming out of a timeout hoping to steal a victory on the road. Everyone in the gym knew that standout senior Jake Wadding would probably take the last shot for Chesterton, including Hemmelgarn.
When Wadding caught the ball on the right wing, he drove toward the rim. But as he lifted to shoot the ball, Hemmelgarn used his left arm to nearly catch Wadding’s attempt before it even left his hands, and his fourth block of the night helped Munster gut out a 46-45 win.
“I think PJ (Katona) made (Wadding) shoot it right in my hands,” said Hemmelgarn, who also had two points, four rebounds and two assists. “I think I was just the cleanup crew a little bit.”
After his game-winning block, Munster’s student section rushed the floor to celebrate with its team. However, none of it would have been possible without the late-game heroics of Luka Balac.
Following a layup by junior forward Tyler Vanderwoude to give Chesterton (17-2) a 45-44 lead with less than 30 seconds to play, Balac came right back on the next possession and drained a pull-up, mid-range jump shot from the free throw line that proved to be the game-winner.
“We had no timeout, so I just wanted to get the ball and score,” Balac said. “That’s as simple as I can put it. My teammates trusted me with the ball in my hands, and I’m just happy that I could deliver.”
Balac shot 8 of 12 from the floor for a game-high 20 points and also recorded three rebounds, two assists and one block. Throughout his prep career, Balac — who stands 6-3 and weighs 190 pounds — has shown the ability to absorb contact and score at the rim. He proved that again against the Trojans with a few three-point plays the hard way, but the junior also relies heavily on his mid-range jumper.
It’s a shot he works on all of the time, and his dedication paid off on Tuesday. Balac’s game-winner was a little short, but because of his soft touch, it bounced on the front of the rim and rolled in.
“I personally think it’s a lost art,” Balac said. “People don’t really expect you to pull up at the elbow a lot of the time, so I just have a lot of faith in my mid-range.”
Wadding paced Chesterton with a team-high 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks. The senior scored 10 points in the first half but shot 6 of 14 from the field and 4 of 9 at the free throw line. Munster coach Mike Hackett said it’s tough to contain Wadding because of his size and skill.
The Grace College commit dissected the Mustangs’ zone defense, and Hackett believes one of Waddings’ best attributes is his vision. Early on, he was able to get to the rim and create scoring opportunities for himself. However, he also dished out several pinpoint passes to his teammates, which helped Chesterton stay in the game.
“We slowed him down a little bit, but he is a handful,” Hackett said. “He’s been a handful for four years, and we’ll be happy to see him graduate and move on to college.”
Munster (18-1) has now won 16 consecutive games and snapped Chesterton’s 10-game winning streak in the process. The Mustangs opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 37-29 lead, but the Trojans rallied like they have all season to give themselves a chance to win.
Chesterton coach Marc Urban said he appreciated his players’ effort and thinks Tuesday night’s loss will only make them better going forward.
“This is (a) fun group to coach,” Urban said. “They just keep battling and keep sticking with it. We’ll learn from this game. It’s a great mid-February game on the road, and they’re a well-coached team and well-disciplined team. We’ll take a lot from this but have to turn the page and get ready for Friday (against Portage).”