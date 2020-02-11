No. 2 Munster snaps No. 3 Chesterton’s 10-game winning streak

“We had no timeout, so I just wanted to get the ball and score,” Balac said. “That’s as simple as I can put it. My teammates trusted me with the ball in my hands, and I’m just happy that I could deliver.”

Balac shot 8 of 12 from the floor for a game-high 20 points and also recorded three rebounds, two assists and one block. Throughout his prep career, Balac — who stands 6-3 and weighs 190 pounds — has shown the ability to absorb contact and score at the rim. He proved that again against the Trojans with a few three-point plays the hard way, but the junior also relies heavily on his mid-range jumper.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s a shot he works on all of the time, and his dedication paid off on Tuesday. Balac’s game-winner was a little short, but because of his soft touch, it bounced on the front of the rim and rolled in.

“I personally think it’s a lost art,” Balac said. “People don’t really expect you to pull up at the elbow a lot of the time, so I just have a lot of faith in my mid-range.”

Wadding paced Chesterton with a team-high 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks. The senior scored 10 points in the first half but shot 6 of 14 from the field and 4 of 9 at the free throw line. Munster coach Mike Hackett said it’s tough to contain Wadding because of his size and skill.