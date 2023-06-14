INDIANAPOLIS — It didn't seem like it would be as close as it ended up being.

Despite a spirited comeback led by Kokomo junior Flory Bidunga, who ended up winning MVP, and a group that included E.C. Central's Dominique Murphy, the North lost to the South 100-96 in the Futures Game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Murphy finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block, while Chesterton's Justin Sims finished with five points, two rebounds, and a massive block in the first half. Bidunga was the game's leading scorer with 21 points and tacked on 13 rebounds and three blocks. Braylon Edwards was the leading scorer for the South with 16 points.

In the first half, the North was scoring well but the South was scoring better. At one point, the lead ballooned from 21-11 to 30-12 in the blink of an eye, and by halftime the South led 64-44. Sims had a basket in the first half with his big block, while Murphy had five in the first half.

When asked about his block and what goes into chasing down someone and swatting the shot from behind, Sims said that he uses his brain and athleticism to get the shot.

"I slow down and see (the shot) coming and speed up and go through with the block," Sims said.

In the second half, the effort was markedly better, as the North began the half on a 7-2 run. Sims and Murphy both agreed after the game that the energy to start the second half was much improved. After chipping away, the lead was eventually cut to five on a Murphy layup with five minutes left in the second half.

"That was an amazing comeback. It all started defensively and then we started knocking down shots and you stop giving them easy, open shots. So that's what gave us the opportunity to come back," Sims said.

Justin Sims Chesterton's Justin Sims is seen posing with his plaque after the Futures Game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Murphy echoed Sims's sentiment, saying he only realized after the game how competitive it really was.

"Until after the game, you realize it was really competitive, you're just out there and having fun," Murphy said.

Off a Bidunga block, Murphy found Trey Buchanan open on the other end for a three to pull the score to 89-87 with 3:17 left. Bidunga slammed back an offensive rebound to give the North a 93-92 lead, but K.J. Windham answered with a spinning layup to give the South a lead it would never relinquish.

After Ajani Washington missed a jumper, Jack Benter was fouled and hit two free throws. After one more miss, Azavier Robinson threw the ball off the backboard to Windham for a massive slam to seal it for the South.

Murphy said he didn't realize how big of a deal the Futures Game selection was until his peers told him it was a big deal.

"It feels good. I didn't really look it at like that — I just looked at it as another accomplishment. But once my peers told me how big of an accomplishment it was, that's when I realized it was a big accomplishment," Murphy said.

On a similar note, Sims said he was excited to be chosen for the Futures Game, and be involved with this team.

While his teammate Tyler Parrish didn't play Saturday, Sims did have a chance to play with him during the course of the week, and that honor was not lost on Sims. He also said it was fun to get to experience it with Parrish and be together in the hotels and share those experiences.

"It's an amazing feeling. We hang out outside of school; we're really good friends. It's amazing to be able to play with him outside of school," Sims said.

Murphy said one of the highlights of this experience was being around Gainbridge Fieldhouse and seeing the amenities there.

"I got more excited as time went on, as I saw the Pacers' stadium. My favorite part is probably the locker room. It's so much different than high school locker rooms," Murphy said.

As for Sims's expectation for Chesterton next year, it's really simple.

"As of right now, we're just working — going day by day," Sims said.

Murphy said he's already set his goals for next season.

"(Our goal is) to win games, play as a team and play together — no one man above all. Try to go out there and win the sectional for East Chicago," Murphy said.

