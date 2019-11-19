Clark Pioneers
Coach: Miguel Frausto, first season.
Last season: 1-22 (0-5 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 64-26 to Hammond in the Class 3A sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Zarious Coleman, Sr., F (11.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.3 spg); Christian Ruiz, Jr., F (2.4 ppg).
What you should know
Miguel Frausto, a Clark grad, takes over the varsity gig after previously coaching at the middle school and freshmen ranks.
Only senior Zarious Coleman and juniors Christian Ruiz and Sergio Guerrero return from last season’s team. Some players transferred out and others just didn’t come out for the team, Frausto said.
Freshman Joseph Greene, a 6-foot-1 lefty guard, will be one of the youngsters asked to contribute a lot right away.
The Pioneers haven’t reached double digit wins since 2012. Frausto said he just wants his team to be known for its work ethic.
“Right now, we’re just working on fundamentals and doing the little things correctly, rebounding, playing defense,” Frausto said. “This is about the future, build a foundation and get better. We’re not worried about winning immediately.”
E.C. Central Cardinals
Coach: Marcus Jefferson, third season.
Last season: 12-11 (3-2 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 55-50 to Lowell in the Class 4A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Chris Okeke, Sr., F/C (9 ppg, 7 rpg); Dave Williams, Jr., G (5 ppg, 2 spg, 3 apg).
What you should know
E.C. Central has hovered around .500 for the last two seasons. Coach Marcus Jefferson hopes this is the season the Cardinals take the next step.
A few transfers will help, including guard Timothy Pearson from Bishop Noll. Jefferson calls him an “energy guy.” Derrius Ross comes in from Clark, as well.
The offense will flow through Chris Okeke, who will work both in the post and along the perimeter. But the defense is where Jefferson hopes his squad excels.
“With the depth I have, we’re really hoping to be one of the better man-to-man defensive teams,” he said. “I have guys that are strong. I have guys that are tough, athletic and quick. We’re really looking to use that to transition (defense) into our offense.”
Starting guard Dave Williams has a foot injury and will miss the early portion of the season.
Gavit Gladiators
Coach: Bobby Jones, first season.
Last season: 4-18 (1-4 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 97-79 to Lighthouse in the Class 3A sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Darius Lee, Sr., G (13.1 ppg); Cordero Goodman, Sr., F (9.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.4 apg).
What you should know
Bobby Jones takes over the head coaching duties from Neil Dimos.
The Gladiators haven’t been over .500 since the 2012-13 season, but return the bulk of their scoring and rebounding from a year ago.
Darius Lee, who led the team in scoring last season, will likely be Gavit's go-to player on offense again.
Seniors Cordero Goodman and Dennis Williams averaged just under 17 points per game combined as juniors.
The early schedule does them few favors, though. Gavit opens December at West Side, against Lowell and at Portage.
Hammond Wildcats
Coach: Larry Moore Jr., eighth season.
Last season: 18-8 (4-1 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 62-41 to Culver Academy in the Class 3A regional championship.
Top returning players: Reggie Abram, Jr., G (12 ppg, 3 spg, 3.8 apg); Harold Woods, Sr., F (8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Jamar Styles, Sr., G (7 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
What you should know
Each of the last two Hammond seasons were ended by Culver Academy at the regional level. But coach Larry Moore Jr. says his team won’t be taking sectional titles for granted.
“We haven’t won a regional since 1954. That’s a lot of great teams from Hammond since then,” Moore said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
The Wildcats had a lot of shooters last year. Moore said this season’s team is capable of shooting the 3-pointer, but won’t be as dependent upon it.
Harold Woods returns after a good postseason run last winter. Reggie Abram and Jamar Styles will add some scoring punch.
TF North transfer Darryl Reed is athletic and has length at 6-7.
“We had a really good summer,” Moore said. “We have a lot of high expectations.”
Morton Governors
Coach: Chad Pio, second season.
Last season: 5-19 (2-3 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 51-35 to Crown Point in the Class 4A sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Miguel Burns, Sr., F (8.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Ahmad Ferguson, Sr., F (3.2 ppg).
What you should know
Coach Chad Pio said it feels like he’s restarting in his second year at the helm for the Governors. Morton opened last year with nine consecutive losses.
“I feel like we’ve had some good practices. They’re more focused and working harder,” Pio said. “They’re starting to get the right mindset. They’re starting to believe.”
Senior point guard Omarion Brown comes over from Bowman and should provide some experience and leadership, along with Miguel Burns and Ahmad Ferguson.
The pre-Christmas schedule is loaded with Duneland Conference and Northwest Crossroads Conference teams.
“It’d be nice to not have to play some of those teams right away. The schedule is brutal,” Pio said. “Hopefully, that makes us ready for the later half and the postseason."
West Side Cougars
Coach: Chris Buggs, fifth season.
Last season: 16-8 (5-0 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 50-40 to Hammond in the Class 4A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Quimari Peterson, Jr., G (15 ppg, 6 rpg, 5 apg); Jalen Washington, So., F (9 ppg, 8 rpg); Parion Roberson, Jr., F (8 ppg).
What you should know
Last year’s conference champions return a lot of firepower.
Jalen Washington is a top 20 player in his class nationally. Junior guard Quimari Peterson is capable of popping off for 30 points on any given night.
“These guys have kind of grown up together. Hopefully, we can turn that experience into some victories,” coach Chris Buggs said.
A sectional title was already elusive in Class 3A — the Cougars haven’t earned a postseason trophy since 2005. The jump to 4A moves West Side into a loaded sectional that includes Merrillville, Munster and Lake Central.
“It’s obviously a great sectional but it doesn’t change what we do,” Buggs said. “We’ve been trying to build this for a few years to compete statewide. It doesn’t change our goals.”