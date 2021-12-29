Takeaways from the second day of Highland Holiday Hoopfest

HIGHLAND — In the last few years, bench celebrations have come into style. College walk-ons choreograph dances and other salutes for 3-pointers, charge calls and dunks.

Portage doesn’t do anything that elaborate, but the Indians reserves can get boisterous when their teammates make an important play, especially on defense.

“Obviously, we could tell any team in America to cheer but they could sit on their hands,” coach Bryon Clouse said. “If the kids don’t find greatness in (those kinds of plays), they’re probably not going to stand up and cheer. We’ve got good kids that love to play defense and love to see us shut people down.”

The Indians are allowing fewer than 40 points per game. That’s better than all but 15 teams in the state.

Portage players jumped from their seats and clapped in excitement several times during the first quarter of a 50-42 win over Kankakee Valley in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest on Wednesday. One time, it was for a teammate cutting off a Kougars drive to the baseline. Another time, it was for a player going hard after a loose ball.