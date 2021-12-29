Takeaways from the second day of Highland Holiday Hoopfest

HIGHLAND — In the last few years, bench celebrations have come into style. College walk-ons choreograph dances and other salutes for 3-pointers, charge calls and dunks.
Portage doesn’t do anything that elaborate, but the Indians reserves can get boisterous when their teammates make an important play, especially on defense.
“Obviously, we could tell any team in America to cheer but they could sit on their hands,” coach Bryon Clouse said. “If the kids don’t find greatness in (those kinds of plays), they’re probably not going to stand up and cheer. We’ve got good kids that love to play defense and love to see us shut people down.”
The Indians are allowing fewer than 40 points per game. That’s better than all but 15 teams in the state.
Portage players jumped from their seats and clapped in excitement several times during the first quarter of a 50-42 win over Kankakee Valley in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest on Wednesday. One time, it was for a teammate cutting off a Kougars drive to the baseline. Another time, it was for a player going hard after a loose ball.
“We’re pretty happy with where we sit defensively and we really like the fact that it frustrates other teams. We do take pride in that,” Clouse said.
Trilli does it all for Munster
Brandon Trilli has a simple effectiveness to his game.
The Munster junior isn’t incredibly flashy. He does a lot of little things like passing teammates open, helping against defensive pressure and extending plays on the boards. He scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Mustangs' 76-67 win over Lighthouse.
“Brandon’s very active. He’s very active offensively, defensively. He gets his hands on the ball a lot,” coach Mike Hackett said. “We need that out of him, quite honestly, and he’s doing a good job of it.”
Trilli also capitalized on his other opportunities.
“The most impressive thing about Brandon Trilli today was that he was 11-11 at the free throw line,” Hackett said.
Charity stripe a problem for Indians
Portage (7-1) could’ve put the game away much earlier but missed a handful of open shots and went 10-26 from the free throw line. In its win over Kankakee Valley, Kamari Slaughter led the game with 17 points – including 10 in the first quarter – but hit only three of his 11 freebies.
“We missed 16 free throws. We’re lucky to win. We’re very lucky,” Clouse said. “It’s 10 o’clock in the morning. They’re high school kids. I don’t know if that’s what it is. But we could’ve played a little better, but I guess you can take that as a positive that we still won.”
Clouse said the Indians haven’t been the best free throw shooting team he’s ever coached but hasn’t been a particularly bad one. They shot nine for 10 from the line in a game recently.
“(Slaughter) is a pretty good shooter. He’s not usually missing eight free throws,” Clouse said. “Hopefully we make a few tonight and get to this championship game tomorrow.”
Fouls a problem for Kankakee Valley
Kankakee Valley (5-2) played much of the first half without Nick Mikash, who picked up his second foul 2 1/2 minutes into the game. He was called for his third in the third quarter but stayed in the game. Center Hayden Dase also played with foul trouble in the second half.
Mikash and Will Sampson eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Lions not shy about shooting
Lighthouse (2-4) kept pace with Munster for much of its loss to the Mustangs. Offensively, the Lions did it with the deep ball.
Shamar Mays led the way with 29 points, including six 3-pointers. He scored 11 in the fourth quarter when Lighthouse reduced a Mustangs lead from 15 to as little as four. Davarius Stewart also contributed, hitting his first three 3-pointers and eventually four in total. Stewart scored 24.
The Lions run both players through screens and find ways to get them looks, but neither of Lighthouse’s guards were bashful about throwing it up, with some shots coming from over 25 feet from the bucket.