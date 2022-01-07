Valpo's second-half comeback sinks Portage

PORTAGE — Portage could do no wrong in the opening half of its Duneland Athletic Conference opener against Valparaiso. Look no further than freshman guard Garrett Clark’s fallaway 3-pointer on a broken play to end the first half with a 16-point lead as evidence.
Then the second half happened.
“With pretty much everything that went right in the first half they just flipped the script,” Portage coach Bryon Clouse said.
Times No. 2 Valparaiso erased that 16-point halftime deficit to end on the right side of a 50-47 win against No. 3 Portage. The disparity between the two halves was not lost on either team with one celebrating not giving up and the other leaving wondering what happened.
“We wanted to win,” Valparaiso senior point guard Breece Walls said after scoring four of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, both times tying the game. “We knew what we had to do to get back in the game. We just took action.”
What Valparaiso did was suffocate Portage’s offense. At one point in the third quarter the Vikings forced turnovers on six consecutive possessions to completely knock the Indians offense off beat.
A 10-0 Valparaiso run turned the 16-point halftime deficit into just six heading into the fourth quarter.
Just before the midway point in the fourth, Walls hit a pair of free throws to tie the game. Portage regained the lead briefly before Walls tied it with two free throws. After trying to hold for the last shot across the final two minutes, Clark was fouled and hit one of two free throws to put Portage up one with about 40 seconds left. Clark finished with 14 points, one more than teammate Blake Creech.
Valparaiso junior forward Mason Jones missed a layup try over Portage junior Kamari Slaughter on the ensuing Viking possession but gathered his own rebound and got the put-back to go with just 20 seconds left. Jones, who scored nine, missed his first nine shots but hit two of his final three late, none bigger than that one.
“He didn’t hang his head,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “He didn’t have his best night. For him to stay in the moment and just finish it was huge growth for him. That’s something he’s got to learn to do because this is a new role for him. Even though he’s had varsity minutes he’s never been in a role where, ‘Hey, Mason, we’re giving you the ball to be the guy to win the game.’ He responded and stepped up for us along with a great effort from his teammates.”
Portage turned the ball over in response to Jones’s go-ahead bucket.
“We passed it to the wrong team too many times,” Clouse later said, also pointing to four missed free throws in the fourth quarter.
Valparaiso junior forward Connor McCall iced the game with a pair of free throws after the Indians turnover. His shots at the line with 11 seconds left were his first shots of any kind in the game.
Was her nervous with the comeback win on the line?
“Nah,” McCall said. “I was ready to go.”
Blaine Dalton also scored 12 for the Vikings.
Portage (9-2, 0-1) only got off a half-court heave in desperation that would not go. A win would have been the Indians’ first against Valparaiso (10-2, 1-0) since December 2007 but ultimately the Vikings pushed them out of their comfort zone and the winning streak in the series was extended to 25.
Clouse said multiple people came up to him postgame telling him that his team belongs with the top teams in the DAC but those moral victories don’t mean much to the first-year Portage coach.
He wanted to win.
"I don’t want to sugarcoat it," Clouse said. "It’s awful.
“I thought we had it.”