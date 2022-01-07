Valpo's second-half comeback sinks Portage

Just before the midway point in the fourth, Walls hit a pair of free throws to tie the game. Portage regained the lead briefly before Walls tied it with two free throws. After trying to hold for the last shot across the final two minutes, Clark was fouled and hit one of two free throws to put Portage up one with about 40 seconds left. Clark finished with 14 points, one more than teammate Blake Creech.

Valparaiso junior forward Mason Jones missed a layup try over Portage junior Kamari Slaughter on the ensuing Viking possession but gathered his own rebound and got the put-back to go with just 20 seconds left. Jones, who scored nine, missed his first nine shots but hit two of his final three late, none bigger than that one.

“He didn’t hang his head,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “He didn’t have his best night. For him to stay in the moment and just finish it was huge growth for him. That’s something he’s got to learn to do because this is a new role for him. Even though he’s had varsity minutes he’s never been in a role where, ‘Hey, Mason, we’re giving you the ball to be the guy to win the game.’ He responded and stepped up for us along with a great effort from his teammates.”

Portage turned the ball over in response to Jones’s go-ahead bucket.