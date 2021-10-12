West Side star Jalen Washington to miss senior season after knee surgery

GARY — Jalen Washington had surgery on his right knee and will miss his senior season at West Side, Cougars coach Chris Buggs confirmed Tuesday.

“It was tough for him. Not being able to play his senior year, I think that was weighing pretty heavily on his mind. There were a lot of goals he’s not going to be able to accomplish this year,” Buggs said. “When a person is hurt, you want to make sure their health is first and foremost with everything you decide to do. This way he’s able to go into North Carolina as a healthy student athlete.”

Washington committed to the Tar Heels this summer. He is a four-star recruit ranked No. 2 in Indiana, No. 9 among centers and No. 41 overall in the nation according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.