West Side star Jalen Washington to miss senior season after knee surgery

GARY — Jalen Washington had surgery on his right knee and will miss his senior season at West Side, Cougars coach Chris Buggs confirmed Tuesday.
“It was tough for him. Not being able to play his senior year, I think that was weighing pretty heavily on his mind. There were a lot of goals he’s not going to be able to accomplish this year,” Buggs said. “When a person is hurt, you want to make sure their health is first and foremost with everything you decide to do. This way he’s able to go into North Carolina as a healthy student athlete.”
Washington committed to the Tar Heels this summer. He is a four-star recruit ranked No. 2 in Indiana, No. 9 among centers and No. 41 overall in the nation according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
He sustained the injury at the NBPA Top 100 camp in July, Buggs said. It’s the same knee he hurt before his sophomore season but this is a new injury. Washington also broke his shoulder in the first game of his freshman season.
He and his family consulted with doctors after the NBPA camp. Washington had surgery about a week ago, Buggs said. There’s no possibility he could play this season for West Side.
“I think he’s doing OK because he’s always been a well-rounded person and student athlete,” Buggs said. “He’s in the top five in his class (academically). He’s got a lot going on off the court and I think he’s got great support system at home. With all that, he’s able to keep a level head.”
Washington and Mason Nicholson shared minutes at center for West Side last season. Nicholson graduated and is enrolled at Northwest Florida State College.
The Cougars return very little of the team that lost to Carmel in the Class 4A semistate.
“We’re inexperienced,” Buggs said. “We’re excited. Guys are excited to step up into new roles. We’ll see how the season goes.”
Washington averaged 12.5 points and six rebounds last season, hitting 32 3-pointers.
He was set to be one of the frontrunners for Indiana Mr. Basketball this season. The Region hasn’t seen a local player win the state’s top individual honor since Valparaiso's Bryce Drew in 1994.
“We coach the game of basketball to help our student athletes become successful in life. In our program, we’re all about helping kids get to college,” Buggs said. “Obviously (Washington) is a good player. We’ve coached him for a very long time but injuries are part of the game. We’re just excited that he has an opportunity to go to North Carolina and have a good career.”