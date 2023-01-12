Brothers Van Essen pave the way for Illiana Christian

Through nine games, Illiana Christian boys basketball has scored 469 points.

Senior brothers Luke and Zeke Van Essen have scored 256 of them.

The identical twins have came into their own their final prep seasons and are playing off one another as well as they ever have since first playing organized basketball for the same teams in third grade. They’re each on track to set career highs in virtually every statistical category before leaving the Viking program come the end of the year.

“It’s pretty cool to have someone with you that’s always been there playing with you,” Zeke said.

There’s also downsides to it.

Selfish ones.

“When you’re playing one-on-one he knows what I’m trying to do,” Luke said. “But other than that it’s good.”

The Van Essen twins make 7-2 Illiana Christian go.

Luke’s season is a continuation of a junior year in which he led the Vikings in scoring at 11.2 points per game. He’s at 16.1 points per contest to go along with team highs in rebounds (6.8) and steals (2.1).

When Illiana needs a basket, the ball goes into Luke’s hands. He dropped 22 in a win against Andrean on Monday in which he hit 8-of-15 shots. He’s shooting 47 percent from the field on the season.

“He’s taken the leadership role,” Illiana coach Tom Roozeboom said. “Not that he wasn’t doing a great job last year but he just knows what he has to be doing for us each night.”

Earlier in his high school career Luke was characterized more as a spot-up shooter. He’s since become more comfortable driving into the painted area and creating offense for himself.

Still two games shy of the halfway point in the regular season he’s already attempted more than half as many two pointers and free throws as he did last year as a result.

“He’s a good shooter and knows once he hits a few they start jumping on his shot,” Zeke said. “That’s when he starts going toward the hole.”

Zeke’s contribution has taken a significant leap season-over-season. He’s gone from averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game as a junior to 12.3 and 5.4, respectively. He’s second on the team in both categories behind only his brother.

“His confidence overall has changed,” Luke said. “In AAU he was always able to do it but before last year I don’t know if it was in his head of not but he just has this new confidence this year.”

Zeke said it was all mental.

“I worked a lot over the summer,” he said. “I have over every summer but this year I took more control of myself. I’d say I’ve also had more of a mentality to just go for it. I’m not afraid to drive in and look for layups or whatever shot I can get. I’m more comfortable with what I’m doing now and not just passing. If I can go for it, I’m going to make my own shots.”

Both Van Essen brothers are eying a potential future playing college basketball. Older brother Luke is a sophomore at Calvin where this season he is averaging 5.1 points per game off the bench. He scored 24.3 points per game for Illiana his senior year.

But first comes a second half high school season and a run at the state tournament. Illiana is optimistic junior forward Andy Spoelman could return to the lineup by the end of the year from injury he suffered the first game of the season which would help. The Vikings Class 2A No. 6 21st Century looms in Sectional 33.

The other thing they know is that if Illiana is to make a run the Van Essen twins will be behind it.

“It’s a little sad to say they’re seniors,” Roozeboom said. “It seems like it was just the other day they were getting into this program and now it’s a blink of the eye and they’re going to be passing the torch off but they’re most certainly enjoying the ride before then.”

