Chase Kuzma, Hanover Central playing with something to prove

College basketball wasn’t on Hanover Central senior Chase Kuzma’s radar. In the background, maybe, but not something he hunted.

That changed somewhere around the end of his junior season. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound athlete began attracting interest at the Division-III and NAIA levels. Suddenly college basketball went from an idea to a pursuit.

“It’s always been something I’ve enjoyed but I felt like if I have the ability to play in college, I want to go after it,” Kuzma said. “Basketball is something I love. It’s something I enjoy. If it’s not something I pursue I’ll regret it in the future.”

Playing at the next level requires an element of uniqueness, Hanover Central coach Brad Stangel said, and what Kuzma has isn’t hard to spot. Just watch him dunk a basketball. You’ll get the idea.

“The athleticism is what’s going to stand out,” Stangel said. “He’s long. He’s athletic. He plays hard. He listens. He’s coachable. His high motor and athleticism are things you can’t teach. You can teach a guy how to dribble a ball. You can teach a guy what offense looks like. You can’t teach 6-6 and athletic. You can’t.”

Kuzma has been a staple in Hanover Central basketball the past three seasons as a primary starter. He rode the junior varsity bench as a 6-foot-2 freshman but grew three inches by his sophomore year and hasn’t left the rotation since.

Kuzma leads Hanover Central with 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest, but has gotten the hot hand lately. He scored 14 in the fourth quarter en route to 21 for the game in the Wildcats’ win against Bishop Noll and followed that up with a 22-point night in a win over Griffith.

Second-leading scorer and rebounder Brad Rohde, only a sophomore, joins Kuzma as a one-two punch in the post that’s difficult to handle. In addition to his scoring and rebounding loads, Kuzma is second on the team in assists with 2.8 per game and has 10 blocks, which only trails Rohde’s 11.

“He’s become more consistent with his play,” Stangel said of Kuzma. “He’s become more consistent with how he practices. He’s found a really good role for us where we’ve got spots where he can get the ball and be able to make plays.”

Hanover Central (8-4, 5-0) hosts Lake Station (11-1, 5-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday with significant Greater South Shore Conference implications in the balance. The Wildcats and Eagles sit tied atop the conference standings. Illiana Christian (9-2, 4-0) joins them to form a trio of unbeatens fighting for the GSSC title.

Lake Station beat Hanover Central at the buzzer a season ago. Four of the last five meetings between the two schools have been decided by less than two possessions. The Eagles hold a 4-1 advantage during that time.

There’s also a chance this is just the first of two games between the schools. They’ll be among the favorites to get out of Class 3A Sectional 17.

“The first goal of our season was to win a conference championship and with this being the last year in this league you know it’s an important one for us and it’s an important one for them,” Stangel said. “We’re excited. When you win some of these games, these are the fun ones you get to play in.”

Kuzma wouldn’t blame anyone outside of the program for doubting Hanover’s place. The Wildcats lost five of their last six in Stangel’s first season with the program and rely heavily on a sophomore class that’s having to grow up fast.

Over time, especially lately, Kuzma said Hanover Central is proving any doubters wrong. With the Wildcats, Lake Station and Illiana Christian all in a dead heat for the conference title, Saturday night could be a chance to further prove that point.

“I think we’ve started showing people we’re not a team to mess around with,” Kuzma said. “We beat Bishop Noll. Then we did it again against Griffith. I think we’ve shown we’re going to be a contender in this conference and we’re going to be a contender in our sectional.”

