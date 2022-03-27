Frustrating end to an otherwise spectacular career for Chesterton’s Travis Grayson

INDIANAPOLIS — The shot that finally did go in didn’t count.

Chesterton senior point guard Travis Grayson was 0-of-10 shooting from the floor when he connected on a 3-point try with four and a half minutes left and his Trojans down 33 of what would end up a 65-31 Class 4A state finals loss to Cathedral. Only it wasn’t the make it appeared to be.

Trojan senior forward Chris Mullen got charged with an offensive foul away from the ball. The officials waived off Grayson’s trey.

It didn’t count.

Grayson shrugged his shoulders as he backpeddled back to the defensive end only for Cathedral junior Xavier Booker to hit a 3-pointer of his own. Grayson, the star most responsible for getting Chesterton to its first state title game in program history, played his least Grayson-like game of the year on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It was a tough night.

“It’s frustrating,” Grayson said, “but I had plenty of other chances to make shots and I didn’t. I didn’t. I couldn’t do what I usually do.”

What Grayson usually does is average 19.5 points per game on 51.7% shooting. He made a living blowing by Region guards, getting into the paint and finishing around the rim or getting to the free-throw line where he shot 82.7% on the season.

The state finals were different. Cathedral senior Tayshawn Comer, an Eastern Kentucky signee, stymied Grayson around the perimeter. When Grayson did get by the guards he was met with a tall, athletic Irish frontcourt that compiled 14 blocked shots on the night and attracted the likes of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and Purdue coach Matt Painter to watch courtside.

Grayson finished with five points on five made free throws in seven tries.

Grayson took the loss personally, shouldering the blame. He said he wanted the win but couldn’t get it done. Never once would he blame or bring up a teammate. He wanted to own the loss.

Mullen wouldn’t stand for it.

“We have 11 other guys and all the coaches see what he does, what he puts in,” Mullen said. “How he lifts in the weight room. How he stays after practice and works. It makes me upset that he’s not going to get a rightful chance at Mr. Basketball, but I think in my heart that he should win that. His work ethic. The things people don’t see."

Mullen stopped himself there.

“I’m just going to leave it there. I think he should be the frontrunner (for Mr. Basketball). He deserves every part of what he’ll get in the future.”

The future. Grayson’s mind was already there postgame. He’s weighing his college options to keep playing but said the state title game revealed flaws in his game he still needs to sharpen if he wants to be successful at the next level.

The state loss stung. Grayson hopes to use it for motivation.

“I’ve got to grow,” Grayson said. “I’ve got to grow into a better basketball player.”

The reality is Grayson was the most dominant player on a Class 4A team that spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in the state. He scored 40 points in Chesterton’s Duneland Athletic Conference-clinching win against Valparaiso, navigate the Trojans through a sectional, regional and semistate and was named the DAC MVP for a second consecutive season.

Grayson was already named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Supreme 15 team. More accolades are likely on the way.

Chesterton coach Marc Urban emptied his bench out with 100 seconds left. Grayson briefly pulled up his jersey to his chin before walking down the baseline where he and his coach embraced. He fought back tears before watching the rest of the game from the bench.

“I love the kid,” Urban said. “I love the kid. He’s been so good to me. Our relationship that we have? I can’t even put into words. I’m so proud of the kid. He’s represented himself, his family and this community in a way I think the IHSAA, athletic departments (and) student-athletes (should). I think he represents them that way. I’m extremely proud of him and am going to miss him.

“But I love the kid to pieces.”

