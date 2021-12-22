Ally Capouch tops 1,000 career points for Kouts

Ally Capouch etched her name into the Kouts record books last Saturday and the star junior has a chance to make even more history before her career comes to a close.
Capouch became the seventh player in program history to score 1,000 career points and just the third Kouts player to achieve the feat as a junior.
Needing 29 points heading into last Saturday’s game with Hebron, Capouch scored 27 points in the first half to tie the record and then hit the magic number with her first basket of the third quarter.
“This is something that is really special to me,” Capouch said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and to get to this point as a junior, it means a lot to me.”
Capouch finished the game with a season-high 31 points and now sits at 1,004 career points with a season and a half left in her career.
“We had two straight home games, so I knew it would be OK if I didn’t get it against Hebron,” Capouch said. “I went out there and right after my first shot, I thought that I might get it. I feel like I’ve been in a shooting slump this season, but I made a 3 and then a layup right away and I felt good. I knew it was possible.”
Capouch joined the ranks of 1990 graduate Becky Gesse (1,642) and 2001 graduate Erica Martin (1,797) to reach the feat in her junior year. Martin had 1,218 points by the end of her junior year, a mark that could be in reach if the Fillies make it to the Porter County Conference tournament title game and make a deep run in the postseason. Capouch is currently averaging 18.8 points per game.
The other four players on the 1,000-point list include Glenda Snyder (1979, 1,254), Jaclyn Jessen (2007, 1,206), Jayla Crump (2015, 1,191) and Jeannie McNeil (1994, 1,033). Jessen is currently an assistant coach with the Fillies while McNeil is the wife of Kouts girls basketball coach Ron Kobza.
“I grew up watching some of Jaclyn’s film and I realized that I wanted to do that as well,” Capouch said. “It’s cool to join this group because they are people that I know.”
Collignon hits century mark
Marquette Catholic coach Katie Collignon has won some big games in her six years leading the Blazers, including back-to-back state championships in 2018-19.
While the postseason victories have been special, Collignon has also found joy in her team’s recent six-game win streak. With Marquette’s 56-22 win over Victory Christian on Dec. 14, Collignon has now won 100 games since taking over the program in 2016.
“It’s an exciting accomplishment, but the fashion in which we’ve done it is even more exciting,” Collignon said.
The Blazers started the year by losing their first six games, including a 52-12 loss to Andrean on Nov. 11. When the calendar flipped from November to December, so did Marquette’s fortunes. The Blazers topped 60 points for the first time in a 61-54 win at Oregon-Davis on Dec. 1 and have followed that up with five more victories, culminating with Collignon’s 100th career victory last week.
“It echoes the resilience of the team,” Collignon said. “Just the way the girls have battled back means so much. People ask me how our season is going and I tell them ‘Well, we lost our first six, and then we won our next six.’ The Oregon-Davis game was a turning point for us. The way we’ve done this, it makes all of the wins pretty sweet.”