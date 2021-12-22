Ally Capouch tops 1,000 career points for Kouts

Ally Capouch etched her name into the Kouts record books last Saturday and the star junior has a chance to make even more history before her career comes to a close.

Capouch became the seventh player in program history to score 1,000 career points and just the third Kouts player to achieve the feat as a junior.

Needing 29 points heading into last Saturday’s game with Hebron, Capouch scored 27 points in the first half to tie the record and then hit the magic number with her first basket of the third quarter.

“This is something that is really special to me,” Capouch said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and to get to this point as a junior, it means a lot to me.”

Capouch finished the game with a season-high 31 points and now sits at 1,004 career points with a season and a half left in her career.

“We had two straight home games, so I knew it would be OK if I didn’t get it against Hebron,” Capouch said. “I went out there and right after my first shot, I thought that I might get it. I feel like I’ve been in a shooting slump this season, but I made a 3 and then a layup right away and I felt good. I knew it was possible.”