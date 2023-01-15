Anjelicia Del Valle makes strides for Portage

Portage guard Anjelicia Del Valle knew she could take her game to the next level, and the 5-foot-9 senior has been getting it done this season.

Del Valle, a two-starter, is averaging 13.7 ppg and 4.7 rpg for the 10-10 (2-4 Duneland Athletic Conference) Indians. She nearly willed her team to an upset victory over highly regarded Lake Central (16-4, 6-0) with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals Saturday. L.C. rallied for a 41-33 win.

“I think we earned our respect tonight for sure,” Del Valle said. “Our past few games that we've lost, I think we should have won them, but we're getting back to where we need to be for our season.”

Del Valle, who's been playing basketball since she was 4, understands the highs and lows that come with the sport but truly loves the game.

“I feel like I've gotten very consistent, very consistent with my shot, and going inside with my body and everything,” she said. “I feel like I've been doing pretty good.”

Third-year Portage coach Jovanny Gonzalez said Del Valle is a versatile player from the wing.

“She can handle the ball,” he said. “She's so long, and the way she plays she's super active on defense. If we had to have her guard the post, she could. With her length and diversity around the court, we can use her in a lot of different parts. She's a primary ball handler, one of our best shooters and can get to the rim. It's just one of those things when she’s got her composure, and she's locked into a game like she was tonight, she can make a huge impact.”

Gonzalez said Del Valle has developed and grown a lot over the years. She averaged 11.3 ppg this past season as a junior and added two assists per game and nearly three rebounds a contest.

“She was a double-digit scorer for us last year, and she’s bumped that up four or five points and game this year,” he said.

Del Valle carried the success she found last year onto this season for the Indians.

“We were preaching consistency with her, and she has been,” Gonzalez said. “It shows in her shot, and she’s definitely somebody we lean on a lot.”

Del Valle said she’s worked hard on expanding her game this season.

“Everybody says, ‘shooter shooter,’ when I get the ball, and I can also drive, so I feel like with me progressing with that this season, people don't know what to look out for, so I feel like I can get to the rim, too,” she said.

She gives credit to junior point guard Ava Melendez for helping her improve her play on the court.

“When we play together, it’s helped me stay in the game mentally and physically,” Del Valle said.

Against L.C., Del Valle scored nine of her 16 points in the third quarter, as Portage took a 28-20 lead. The team couldn’t close out the win against L.C.’s stifling man defense. Melendez added 10 points.

Aniyah Bishop topped Lake Central with 11 points, and Ayla Krygier dropped in 10.

Despite the loss, Portage takes some momentum into the final four games, heading into the Class 4A Sectional at Lowell.

“We're ready for anybody, really,” Del Valle said. “Everybody's on a level playing field. Whoever we've lost to, we're ready for them, and they don't know what's coming.”

She’d also like to play at the next level and is looking seriously at a junior college.

“I actually have a decision I think I’ve made, but I want to keep my options open,” Del Valle said.

