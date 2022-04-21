Barrier breaking siblings want to win, but it's about more than basketball

HAMMOND — “Don’t lose. If you lose you’re running.”

It might have only been an All-Star game, but Darian Slaughter and her older brother Bo Patton, the coaches of East girls Rising All-Stars, wanted to win.

They always want to win.

Growing up, the siblings would play one-on-one, neither wanting to give an inch. Patton claims he never lost, but Slaughter thinks she may have won a time or two. It was there, in those not-so-friendly games, that the siblings showed their competitive side and love for the game of basketball.

But now, with Straughter the coach of the Highland girls program and Patton the coach of the Merrillville boys, the pair say they've learned to get more out of the game — not just wins and losses, but the connections they've made.

Patton was the first to get into coaching, joining Merrillville's staff in 2014 after playing for the Pirates in the 2000s.

"Once he got into coaching," Straughter said, "it was sort of my inspiration to get into coaching too.

"Being able to inspire and teach the younger generation what we didn’t have when we were younger. Just to give them a different look. I loved all of my coaches, but just to give them a different outlook on life, because it’s bigger than basketball. Building relationships really, is what I saw with him.”

When Patton was named the head coach at Merillville, he became the first black head coach in the program's history. Two years later, Straughter became the first black head coach in Highland girls history.

Both have made a point to make sure they aren't just teachers of basketball, but also helping their players off the court.

"I learned that its bigger than basketball," Patton said. "Injuries happen, things happen, guys transfer. I learned that its those lifelong relationships that are going to carry forever. The guys I coach, I tell them, ‘It’s a lifelong commitment. Whether you’re playing with me or not, I always got your back.’"

As both the older brother, and the one who got into coaching first, Straughter credits Patton with teaching her a lot about leading a program.

"For her," Patton said of his biggest lesson for his sister, "I just want to teach her that she’s an inspiration for these young women. They look up to her, they trust her. So always put the player first in your program whatever you do."

When Straughter learned she'd been selected to coach in the Region All-Star Classic she was surprised, but Patton wasn't. He knew what event organizer Leroy Cooper Jr. saw in his sister.

Equally as surprising to Straughter was the news that her older brother would serve as her assistant coach for the game. Patton, wanting to coach with Straughter, reached out about the possibility of coaching with her as soon as he heard the news.

Although Straughter was the head coach, she says she used the opportunity to learn even more from Patton by seeing him coach from up close.

And of course it wouldn't have been basketball for the siblings if they didn't foster some new relationships. Patton came out of his first opportunity to coach the girls game with the contact info of some of the players' families, hoping to connect down the line.

And at the end of the day, even though Straughter and Patton have grown to understand a day like Saturday is about more than basketball, they still wanted to win.

"No, we need to make sure we win," Straughter said, "so we are going to do whatever it takes to win."

