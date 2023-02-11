WINAMAC — For the second consecutive season, South Central’s impressive tournament run ended at the Class 2A Winamac Regional. It wasn’t without a valiant effort by the Satellites.

Central Noble and star guard Madison Vice proved to be too much for South Central to handle. The Cougars advanced to next week’s semistate with a 64-52 victory Saturday.

“We came into halftime, and I think we had made one for 15 from behind the arc, and then going into the paint, we were shooting 45%,” said senior forward Olivia Marks, who led the Satellites with 21 points and eight rebounds. “And we knew that coming into this game, we were going to have to hit big shots, and obviously, a lot of our shots didn't go in, and there's nothing you can do about that.”

South Central (23-4) fell behind 15-9 after one quarter and trailed 31-17 at halftime. Two free throws by marks pulled S.C. within 37-31 with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter. Two foul shots by senior Lilly Tolmen allowed S.C. to stay within shooting distance at 40-33 after three quarters.

Central Noble (25-2) led 48-43 after a basket by Marks midway through the fourth quarter, but South Central got no closer the rest of the way.

“The chips just didn’t fall our way today, and it is what it is,” said senior Kate Welsh, who finished with seven points.

Tolmen added 15 points, including a pair of threes to keep the Satellites in the game in the fourth.

“I’m proud of the team we are, and it doesn’t define us, this one (loss),” Tolmen said. “I just think that we should be proud of where we went and how far we did. I think we’re 49-5 in two years, and there’s a lot to be proud of.”

South Central had no answer for Vice, who finished with a double-double with 33 points and 14 rebounds. She also dished out four assists and came up with four steals.

“She’s a very good player,” Tolmen said. “She’s obviously going to play at the collegiate level. She’s well-respected. Their shots just went their way. They played better than us, and that just happens sometimes.”

South Central coach Ben Anderson said his squad usually shoots better from behind the arc.

“Part of that is credit to Central Noble’s defense, but part of that too is nerves,” he said. “We’ve had other days like that throughout the season. ... I wouldn’t say we live and die by the three, but we live by it an awful lot.”

Anderson said his three seniors — Marks, Tolmen and Welsh — were incredible all season.

“They’re just fantastic young ladies first and foremost, and, most importantly, they’ve had incredible careers,” he said. “Olivia Marks is going to end like fifth or sixth in the all-time scoring list in school history. She’s a 1,000-point scorer, and she’s one of the best basketball players to come through South Central. She’s going to go on and play at Trine (University). She’s a four-year starter and just a hard worker.”

Anderson added that Tolmen was also a real hard worker and great defensive player, and Welsh did a fantastic job at point guard.

“We’re going to sorely miss these three seniors,” he said.

