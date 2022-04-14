Familiar faces leading Hebron athletics, girls basketball

HEBRON — What’s old is new in Hebron as a couple of familiar faces will be taking on new positions for the Hawks.

The school board approved Todd Adamczyk as athletic director and Jerry Bechtold as girls basketball coach Tuesday night.

Adamczyk said he plans to bring an energy to Hebron athletics.

“I’m a Hebron guy,” he said. “I’m going to retire here, whether it’s in this office or back in the classroom.”

Adamczyk has been the Hawks wrestling coach since he started the program in 2010. He’ll give up that position. He compared it to the graduation of his youngest son Matt, who was a senior wrestler this winter.

The team is moving onto bigger and better things, he said.

“I’ll be around (wrestling) as much as an athletic director should be around any program. I’m not going to step on any toes,” he said. “That’s definitely my baby. I gave birth to that program. I’m going to be around and help out as much as I can but I’m not going to get in the way.”

Adamczyk was named interim athletic director at the beginning of the calendar year, taking over for John Steinhilber. He said working as both wrestling coach and athletic director was difficult and he didn’t feel like he dedicated the appropriate time to either.

“I can exhale and start to do my own thing (without the interim title). I can start to put my own stamp on things,” he said. “I guess I feel like a dog off the leash now.”

It’ll be the second stint with Hebron for Bechtold, who led the Hawks to a state runner-up finish in 2002 and a semistate berth the year before. His contract wasn’t renewed after the 2003-04 season. Bechtold was 78-40 in his five years with the Hawks. Hebron hasn’t won a sectional title since.

He approached the Hawks athletic department about the position. Adamczyk said he was delighted to have the chance to broker the reunion.

“They’ve got a strong administration, a great support staff and school board. That made this very attractive to me,” Bechtold said. “Any job that I was going to take would have to have what Hebron offers from the top all the way down.”

The Hawks were a combined 13-46 over the last three seasons. They’re expected to return all but three players, including leading scorer Sidney Elijah.

Bechtold has a young and hungry assistant coaching staff in mind and already has plans for summer workouts. He’s eager to get into the lower ranks and develop the feeder system, which he believes is the key to girls basketball.

“We just need to get kids excited to go hard and work hard. I think that’s maybe what’s been missing,” Bechtold said. “It’s more important to build a program than to coach a team. That’s why it’s great to have an administration behind you. A house doesn’t get built in a day. It takes a while and you need to be patient.”

Bechtold was most recently at Marquette. He coached the Blazers for the 2015-16 season. He currently teaches at Hebron so he has established relationships with some of the players.