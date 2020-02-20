Girls Basketball Semistate Pairings
Girls Basketball Semistate Pairings

Saturday

Class 2A Logansport Semistate

South Central (21-7) vs. Frankton (20-7), 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

