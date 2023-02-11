ELKHART — With 5:04 left in the third quarter of their Class 3A Jimtown Regional game against Highland on Saturday, the Fairfield Falcons trailed 21-14 and the Trojans' fan base was rocking.

But there was no panic in this Falcon squad.

They've been there and done that.

Falcon senior Brea Garber hit a three-point play less than a minute later, and the Falcon comeback was underway ... a comeback that would lead to a 40-32 victory and a berth in the 3A semistate.

It's the second straight regional championship for Fairfield (last year was in 2A), as the Falcons improved to 25-2 on the year.

They'll find out on Sunday who and when they'll play after an IHSAA draw at 3 p.m. Semi-state play will take place next Saturday.

Fairfield won the game despite missing its first nine shots from the field and going 10-of-36 for the game (27%).

"It felt like 0-for-the-world when we started out," Fairfield coach Brodie Garber admitted. "But thankfully, our defense was strong and it didn't cost us too much."

That's because Highland started out with turnover troubles. The Trojans didn't get a shot off until their fourth trip downcourt and finished the first quarter with seven turnovers.

Fairfield's first basket came from Delana Geiger at the 3:30 mark of the first, with the second coming from senior Morgan Gawthrop — a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left in the quarter that made it 6-2 after one.

"I think Highland's quickness surprised us a little and it took us out of some things we like to do offensively," Garber said. "You can watch a lot of film and they look quick, but until you're out there on the floor, you don't realize how quick they move around in their zone."

The Trojans took their first lead of the day with 16 seconds to play in the first half when Briana Flores hit a 3-pointer to make it 14-13 at the half.

It was a 7-1 run by the Trojans to start the second half that gave them the 21-14 lead. Senior Payton Reid scored the final five on a 3-pointer and a tough layup in traffic.

But then Fairfield climbed on the back of All-State candidate Brea Garber, who scored the Falcons' final eight points of the quarter, including a three-point play and a 3-pointer from the top of the key that made it a 23-22 game heading into the fourth quarter.

"Our five starters played in the semistate game last season, so I knew they weren't going to panic when we went down seven," Brodie Garber said. "They're all veterans and they've seen a lot of tournament basketball. I just wish our offense had kicked in a little earlier than it did."

"We four seniors remained confident we could come back," Brea Garber admitted. "We knew they (Highland) would go on a run and they did, we just need to stay confident, be leaders and hit some shots."

The game remained tight through the fourth quarter, with Gawthrop and Bailey Willard each hitting a 3-pointer early.

The Falcons took the lead for good with 4:53 left in the game when freshman Eva Herbert hit a pair of free throws to make it a 29-28 game. After a Highland miss, the Falcons ran some clock before Brea Garber's layup with 3:07 on the clock made it 31-28.

From there, Fairfield finally put the Trojans away from the free throw line, hitting nine-of-10 in the final 1:17, including three one-and-ones. Willard hit four straight from the charity stripe, while Gawthrop was three-of-four.

"I thought we got some big rebounds in the fourth quarter and then finally hit our free throws," Brody Garber said. "We changed our defense around some in the second half to take away their 3-point shooting and they were able to get some layups, but overall, I thought our defense was really good."

Brea Garber led the Falcons with 13 points, while Gawthrop and Willard each added 10.

Aaliyah Keil and Payton Reid each had eight points for Highland, which finished the year at 17-7.

