Hobart’s Donald quietly leads the state in scoring

HAMMOND – Hobart senior Asia Donald doesn’t have the typical shooter’s mentality, although she’s leading the state in scoring, averaging 28.5 points per game for the 13-10 Brickies.

“I don’t want to seem like I want to be a selfish player,” she said. “My teammates can score, too, so I’ve been trying to look for shots for them.”

Donald, who is second in the Northwest Indiana in rebounding with 11.4 rpg, found teammate Riley Weber in the lane for an easy layup to put Hobart up 57-51 with 55 seconds left in Friday’s game at Hammond Central. The Brickies closed out the 62-53 win, as Donald finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

She said seeing her teammates have more success is her favorite thing about this season, along with having a winning record for the first time in Donald’s four varsity seasons.

“She’s an incredibly unselfish player,” first-year Hobart coach Alaina Richter said. “I love that about her, and she obviously gets the girls going, too. The girls feed off her energy out there. It’s not just the 30 points she brings, but it’s the energy that she brings and the excitement.”

Hobart led at every stop against Hammond Central (8-14), but it was 33-31 at the half. Donald hit a three-pointer and then got a steal and a bucket to put the Brickies up 40-34 with 5:20 left in the third quarter.

The next time down the floor, Donald was whistled for her fourth foul, putting her on the bench until just under 6 minutes left in the fourth. She helped the Brickies hold off the Wolves. Jesse Neace added 13 points for Hobart, and Emma Ortiz chipped in with 10 points.

Hammond’s Aniyah Henry led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Indiah Hutchinson added 17 points.

Donald, an Indiana State University commit, is listed as a guard-forward, but she’s not limited to one or two positions. She’s 5-foot-7 and shoots 46% from the field and 78% from the line. She scored 36 points against Michigan City.

“She kind of does it all,” Richter said. “I feel like she plays all positions – point guard, guard, forward. She gets in there, and she gets rebounds. She brings the ball up the court. She can knock it down from the wing. She can pretty much do it all, so I really shouldn't have posted like PG, G, forward, all positions.”

What has made Donald’s accomplishments even more impressive is she missed five games after injuring her hamstring in a 47-30 loss to South Bend Adams on Dec. 28 in the Lake Central Holiday Tournament. She’s been slowly working her way back.

“I’m at 80 to 90 (percent) right now,” Donald said. “It really doesn’t hurt anymore.”

Richter said Donald has been limited the past couple of games.

“I’m just glad to have her back, and obviously the whole team is glad to have her back,” she said.

How quickly Donald has responded to treatment and getting herself ready to play is a testament to how hard she works.

“She’s just a great kid all around,” Richter said. “She's not just a great basketball player, but she's a good person. Her teammates all love her, and I think they really respect her and her game and the work that she's put in. Asia is not the player that she is just by accident. She puts in work year round. I think the girls know that she's good because of that, and she sets a great example for my younger girls, which I appreciate.”

Donald said her parents, Alethia and Darrian, have helped her the most in her career. Darrian was a multi-sport athlete at Lew Wallace. She’s looking forward to Tuesday’s game against Kankakee Valley at the Class 4A Lowell Sectional.

“I want to get my shot way better because my shot has been slacking a little bit since the injury,” she said. “I’m working on more moves, more finishing and helping my teammates win the sectional.”