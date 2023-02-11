LAPORTE — Lake Central hadn’t forgotten what it was like losing to Crown Point in the 2022 regional championship.

The slow trip back to the bus afterward hurt the most. It stung. The memory lingered. Defeating.

Sophomore forward Ayla Krygier was reminded of that walk coming into Saturday’s Class 4A Regional final against Northridge. She remembered the Indians telling themselves they wouldn’t feel that way again while Crown Point celebrated.

The journey home was different this time.

A regional championship trophy came with.

Lake Central deployed a stifling defensive effort to hold Northridge to just 9-of-35 shooting and win its first regional title since 1998 by a final 42-29. The victory was redemption.

“We were coming back towards where we entered today and all recognized that walk last year,” Krygier said. “We walked back to the bus to go home after losing to Crown Point then. This year we’re going to walk that path and come back with a piece of net, that trophy and a regional championship.”

Lake Central (22-5) will learn Sunday who and where it will play in the semistate when the IHSAA re-draws teams that are left.

“It feels good to win as a family,” sophomore point guard Vanessa Wimberly said. “Not as a team but as a family. We won this because we stuck together through ups and downs. We’re happy to be able to make it here with each other. It took a lot of heart.”

Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal said the thought of preparing for Northridge (22-6) and coach Doug Springer’s complicated offensive and defensive schemes gave him nightmares. The Raiders deploy a convoluted system of cuts and screens all designed to confuse and distract.

No matter. Lake Central’s work watching film and the game plan Huppenthal and his assistants put into place left the Indians seemingly one step ahead throughout the night. At one point in the first half, they held Northridge without a field goal for five minutes and 46 seconds.

“Our coaches prepared us to the max,” said Wimberly, who led LC with 12 points and nine rebounds. “We knew all of their plays, any way that they were going and their out of bounds. We knew everything they were going to do before they did it.”

Credit, Huppenthal said, goes to his coaching staff and the group of five boys practice players the Indians sparred with during scout all week.

“Doug just does an unbelievable job,” Huppenthal said. “Coaching was hard, but our kids did what they were supposed to do. My coaching staff all week was just unbelievable. Unbelievable in getting us prepared.”

Lake Central led just 14-6 at halftime but extended the lead to 10 in the third quarter and ran away in the fourth when its offense caught up with its defense. Junior guard Riley Milausnic scored eight points. Bishop and Krygier both contributed seven.

“This means a lot not only just for us as players but again as a program,” Bishop said. “It means so much to us considering the fact we haven’t won in a long time. For us to be able to bring something back home means a lot.”

Like the net.

After emptying the bench with less than a minute left and the win secured, Huppenthal embraced Bishop, Milausnic and Wimberly. He delivered a message while trying to contain his emotion having reached the semistate for the first time as a coach himself.

“We’re getting some nets,” Huppenthal told the trio.

They’ll want more next weekend.

“We always talk about trusting the process,” Huppenthal said. “I told them last year to remember the feeling of last year. Sometimes you have to go through those things to understand the process. That’s what we talked about all week. Yeah. I’m so proud of these guys.”

