Lake Central overwhelms Kankakee Valley

ST. JOHN – It took Lake Central a little bit to get going Tuesday against visiting Kankakee Valley, but once it did, the Indians rolled to a 58-25 victory.
“We just need to pick up the momentum that we had and we knew we had from the beginning,” said sophomore Aniyah Bishop, who finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. “We knew we could have done a lot better, so you we just had to bring it in the second half.”
Lake Central (14-3) led 22-11 at the half, and bumped the advantage to 40-18 with eight minutes left.
“We just worked harder on ourselves because we knew that we had to step it up because we know we're better than what we did the first half,” Bishop said. “Knowing what they did in the first half, we needed to step it up because we know we’re the better team.”
Lake Central sophomore guard Riley Milausnic also heated up in the second half, knocking down three, 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 13 points.
“I was just taking a little bit to warm up I guess, but yeah, they were getting me the ball, and I just kept shooting really,” she said.
Milausnic said they applied more defensive pressure in the second half.
“Coach (Joe Huppenthal) got on us a little bit in the locker room, but really we just started playing more together and we just really picked it up,” she said.
The Indians are ranked 11th in the state in the Coaches Association poll, and Milausnic said this game helps.
“Of course every game really helps us going forward, but, honestly, being down we need to start getting ahead of teams earlier because we always somehow play behind them,” she said. “We really need to start getting ahead earlier against teams like this.”
Lake Central freshman point guard Vanessa Wimberly added 12 points and collected 5 steals to help thwart Kankakee Valley’s attack.
Bishop said the Indians could be a lot better.
“We still have a lot of stuff to fix,” she said.
Huppenthal knows his team is young, but he doesn’t want to use that as an excuse.
“They’re not young anymore,” he said. “We’ve played 17 games. It's been difficult for the kids, and I will give them that. We just haven't been able to get to practice because of illness and because of the break and and all that stuff, so this is a tough game to play when you only got one day of practice. We’ve got to get back to the lab though, and we’ve got to get better.”
Huppenthal said his team is scary good.
“I thought defensively, we did a really good job on (Lilly) Toppen tonight,” he said. “That was a key emphasis. I thought we did a really good job defensively for the most part.”
The game was tied at 6-6 after the first stop, and then Lake Central increased the intensity on Kankakee Valley, making it tough to score on the inside. Lake Central outscored K.V. 16-5 in the second quarter to take a 22-11 halftime lead.
Essence Johnson and Bishop combined for 10 points in the second quarter.
Taylor Schoonveld led the Kougars (12-6) with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. No one else was in double figures.
“I thought we prepared really well for their speed overall, but I didn’t think we prepared very well for their physicality,” Kankakee Valley coach Brandon Bradley said. “Our ball security was where we struggled around the perimeter just getting it from top to wing, and then moving the ball from win to cutters.”