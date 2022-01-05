Lake Central overwhelms Kankakee Valley

ST. JOHN – It took Lake Central a little bit to get going Tuesday against visiting Kankakee Valley, but once it did, the Indians rolled to a 58-25 victory.

“We just need to pick up the momentum that we had and we knew we had from the beginning,” said sophomore Aniyah Bishop, who finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. “We knew we could have done a lot better, so you we just had to bring it in the second half.”

Lake Central (14-3) led 22-11 at the half, and bumped the advantage to 40-18 with eight minutes left.

“We just worked harder on ourselves because we knew that we had to step it up because we know we're better than what we did the first half,” Bishop said. “Knowing what they did in the first half, we needed to step it up because we know we’re the better team.”

Lake Central sophomore guard Riley Milausnic also heated up in the second half, knocking down three, 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 13 points.

“I was just taking a little bit to warm up I guess, but yeah, they were getting me the ball, and I just kept shooting really,” she said.

Milausnic said they applied more defensive pressure in the second half.