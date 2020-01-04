Portage's Troilisia Lacey, center, celebrates in the postgame huddle after the Indians defeated Lake Central 60-56. Lacey made a crucial free throw to give Portage the four-point edge at the end of overtime.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Central's Taylor Jaksich, left, looks to pass while being guarded by Portage's Skylar Flanagan, center, and Diamond Howell-Geredine on Tuesday in St. John.
ST. JOHN — Analise Franklin is often the smallest player on the court, and Saturday night she came up with the biggest play.
Portage’s 5-foot-2 junior guard intercepted a pass from Lake Central sophomore guard Essence Johnson with under a minute left in the fourth quarter of the Lake Central tournament championship. As she raced down the court to possibly tie the game on a layup, Johnson closed in on Franklin and blocked her shot out of bounds, leaving 40.7 seconds on the clock.
Despite Johnson’s recovery, Times No. 4 Portage still had possession, and Franklin’s steal eventually led to a game-tying layup by fellow junior guard Jordan Barnes that sent the game into overtime.
From there, Barnes and senior guard Troilisia Lacey helped Portage hang on for a thrilling 60-56 victory to claim the tourney title.
“I get (fouls) called for reaching a lot, and I’ve been trying to be more disciplined on defense,” said Franklin, who scored three points. “But I don’t know. I just saw the ball right there, and I was successful.”
Franklin jumped for joy when Barnes came through in the clutch and added that she was proud of the way her teammate seized the moment. Barnes finished with a game-high 22 points and scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“She had a great game,” Franklin said. “She’s a great shooter. Even if she’s under pressure, it doesn’t matter what the situation is, she can shoot it and really make a difference in games.”
Portage coach Marc Bruner said Barnes has continued to develop as a playmaker throughout her prep career, and he trusted her when the championship was hanging in the balance. Since Lake Central had been guarding senior sharpshooter Kristen Cravens very tightly on the perimeter, Bruner knew that would open things up for Barnes on a drive to the basket.
Following Franklin’s steal and a timeout, he drew up a play for Barnes, who is one of his team’s best ball-handlers. The junior evaded a couple Lake Central players on her way to the hoop, and brought Portage’s fans to their feet with her crucial basket.
Barnes also scored the first two points of overtime on a pull-up jump shot, tied Cravens with a game-high four 3-pointers and made all four of her free throw attempts.
“I just kept my head in the game and had faith in my shot,” said Barnes, who went 7 of 12 from the field. “I barely had any of that (confidence) at the beginning of the season.”
Lake Central (8-9) had one final chance to push the game into a second overtime. Senior guard Taylor Jaksich knocked down a deep 3-pointer from the right wing to bring her team within one possession, and Lake Central fouled Lacey on the next play to send her to the free throw line with 8.5 seconds left.
Clinging to a 59-56 lead, the senior guard missed her first free throw but made the second to shut the door on any possibility of a dramatic comeback. Lacey ended the game with 11 points and shot 9 of 12 at the charity stripe.
Portage (14-5) had several players step up throughout the Lake Central tournament, and Bruner said Saturday’s performance against Lake Central was a strong example of that. Between Franklin’s steal, Barnes’ late-game baskets and Lacey’s free throws, it was evident that a championship wouldn’t have been possible without a collective effort.
“I think one of the best things about our team is that we don’t have a, ‘This kid has to be good or we don’t have a chance,’ (situation),” Bruner said. “We’ve got a lot of different options.”
Munster places fourth
Sara Zabrecky was clearly more winded than usual, but that didn’t stop her from taking two charges in the first half of No. 2 Munster’s third-place game against Mishawaka Marian.
“I’m not going to quit,” Zabrecky said. “I’m going to keep going for my team because they have my back, and I have theirs.”
The Mustangs were closing out their final contest of the Lake Central tournament, and Zabrecky was still willing to sacrifice her body en route to a 66-51 loss and fourth place finish. She notched a game-high 20 points against the Knights and paced Munster (13-3) with a team-high 17.5 points per game in the two-day tourney.
Despite going 1-3 over the weekend, Mustangs coach Jim Davidson said his players gained valuable experience.
“The reason everybody does this is because you get two games in a day,” Davidson said. “It’s very much like the regional and gets you (postseason) ready.”
Lake Station finishes eighth
Taylor Austin has proven that she is one of the top guards in the Region, but the talented junior wasn’t able to lead her team to a victory in the Lake Central tournament.
Lake Station, which finished eighth, was one of just two Class 2A programs competing in the eight-team tourney. The Eagles (9-6) were handed three lopsided losses by the host Indians (Class 4A), Whiteland (Class 4A) and Mishawaka Marian (Class 3A).
They ended the weekend with a 44-40 loss to McCutcheon (Class 4A) in the seventh-place game, while Austin poured in a game-high 16 points.
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.