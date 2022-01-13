Numbers game: Nikki Gerodemos' impact is unmeasurable for Crown Point

What exactly Gerodemos does for Crown Point depends on the night.

Sometimes the 5-foot-11 listed forward plays alongside 6-foot-4 Stoddard in the post at a traditional power forward spot. That’s the position she unknowingly jumped into her freshman year for the junior varsity team after previously playing point guard at St. Mary’s and most of her AAU teams.

Other times she’ll run the point more-so in a backup capacity behind Carrothers. That’s where her heart always was.

Most of the time she winds up somewhere in between. She likes it that way.

“Honestly, the fun part is not knowing where I’m going to be,” Gerodemos said. “Having my coaches trust me and believe in me to play all of these positions like I do means a lot. For my teammates to trust me and to have so many great players with me is an honor.

"A lot of it is prep. I study my own play and watch film on others to learn tendencies and stuff like that. It all really helps but you can’t prepare for everything so you sometimes wind up doing things on the fly.”