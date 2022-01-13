Numbers game: Nikki Gerodemos' impact is unmeasurable for Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Crown Point senior forward Nikki Gerodemos likes numbers. They intrigue her.
Come this time next year, she plans to be studying statistics on a college campus somewhere. The Crown Point Suma Cum Laude – she carries a 4.42 grade point average – wants to become an actuary. She’s keen on using math to determine what seems indeterminable.
“All they do is basically find a way to put a number on risk, or something that can’t be quantified,” Gerodemos said. “Being able to find a formula to quantify it really interests me.”
It’s ironic then that so much of what Gerodemos does for the defending state champion Bulldogs doesn’t get measured, whether that be getting in the way of a passing lane or fighting for a loose ball.
In a class with two all-state candidates in Purdue signee Lilly Stoddard and IUPUI signee Jessica Carrothers, Gerodemos makes the sort of plays that help Crown Point win games.
“You can’t say enough about her,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. “She can literally do anything for us. She has a lot of Euro tendencies to her game where maybe she’s not an explosive scorer, but she uses her craftiness to get to the basket.
"But really she does so many unsung things for us, whether it be getting a rebound or a deflection or doing what we need her to do on defense. Those are the things that don’t show up on a stat sheet but are so important.”
What exactly Gerodemos does for Crown Point depends on the night.
Sometimes the 5-foot-11 listed forward plays alongside 6-foot-4 Stoddard in the post at a traditional power forward spot. That’s the position she unknowingly jumped into her freshman year for the junior varsity team after previously playing point guard at St. Mary’s and most of her AAU teams.
Other times she’ll run the point more-so in a backup capacity behind Carrothers. That’s where her heart always was.
Most of the time she winds up somewhere in between. She likes it that way.
“Honestly, the fun part is not knowing where I’m going to be,” Gerodemos said. “Having my coaches trust me and believe in me to play all of these positions like I do means a lot. For my teammates to trust me and to have so many great players with me is an honor.
"A lot of it is prep. I study my own play and watch film on others to learn tendencies and stuff like that. It all really helps but you can’t prepare for everything so you sometimes wind up doing things on the fly.”
That’s where Gerodemos has the freedom to get creative. She’s managed to average 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season, which is in line with what she’s done each of the last two seasons before her final year.
Her job duties change, but her output doesn’t.
“She’s the constant with our team,” Seibert said. “Not too high, not too low. You know what you’re going to get out of her each and every day. She doesn’t force things. She doesn’t turn the ball over. She handles it well for us and does a little bit of everything and there’s no way we have the success we’ve had if not for players like her.”
Gerodemos scored just two points in Crown Point’s 70-27 win against Munster, but was an intricate part of the Bulldogs' press and didn’t budge on the defensive end of the floor. Twice she wound up on the floor chasing loose balls even with a comfortable lead in hand.
“She doesn’t let up,” Seibert said.
She doesn’t plan to, either.
With just a few more weeks left before the postseason begins, Gerodemos said now is the time for Crown Point to start peaking. She and her teammates know what it takes to mount a title run, but also experienced just how quickly a season can end having had Penn hand them their loan loss of the 2019-20 season in regionals.
She likes her team’s odds to run down to Indianapolis again, even if they can’t quite get calculated.
“There’s definitely pressure every night,” Gerodemos said. “We hear it every game that we’re going to get the other team’s best effort. You have to embrace that. I think we’ve done a good job so far because even though it’s pressure it’s pressure we want to go through again because we want to get back and we want to repeat.”
How Crown Point won
Crown Point showed no sign of lingering rust while throttling Munster 70-27 on senior night despite a 20-day layoff between games.
CP senior forward Mariana Maldonado hit a 3-pointer from the corner on the opening possession and the Bulldogs never gave up the lead from that point on. Crown Point (14-2) led Munster (6-7) wire-to-wire. Nine different players scored.
“We missed playing so much with all the time off but took the weeks of practice to really focus on what we’re working towards,” Gerodemos said. “We have incredible leaders on our team and our coaches are all even better leaders. We all held one another accountable the last few weeks and we really took that message to heart and executed well.”
Impact player
Crown Point's Stoddard scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, but more impressively blocked five shots in the first half. Munster was better off staying out of the paint.
Munster's slow return
Munster went a full month between games due to a the holiday break and a couple of postponements. Junior center Akaomachukwu Odeluga and sophomore guard Sarah Lenaburg each scored eight points.
Notable
Crown Point’s senior class, which was honored pregame, has just five career losses.
Quotable
“The biggest thing for us was to finally go out and play again. Twenty days without playing is a long time to be in practice and kind of be beating up on each other. I’m just happy we got back out there. Just a wonderful night for us to honor this group of seniors that have meant so much to the program.” – Crown Point coach Chris Seibert