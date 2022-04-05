Prolific play nets Hobart's Asia Donald invite to play for Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars

Asia Donald is not content on being the second-leading scorer in the Region or being named to the 2022 Times' All-Area first team.

What the Hobart standout is looking for goes beyond individual accomplishments.

The junior guard wants to win a Northwest Crossroads Conference title and a sectional championship before she ends her career as a Brickie.

"I had a good season, but we really wanted to win more games," said Donald, who finished the season averaging 23.5 points and 10 rebounds per game while the Brickies finished 11-12. "I think we have a better chance of competing for conference next season, and I'm going to do all I can to help us achieve that goal."

That good season not only included Donald near the top of the area in points scored and rebounds, it also included several milestones: leading Hobart to its most wins (11) in seven years and resetting the program’s career scoring record. She crossed the 1,000-point mark 16 games in on Jan. 11 against Chesterton and has 1,175 with a season to go.

She also posted five games with at least 30 points, including a 41-point outing against Munster, and was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass Large School All-State team and was NCC all-conference.

While Donald is thinking about success from a team standpoint, it is her individual play this season that garnered statewide recognition.

Donald's all-around play also helped her secure an invitation to play on the Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars Blue Group team. The six-player Blue Group and the six-player Core Group will play the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 8 at a site to be determined.

"It's a good accomplishment, especially because it rarely happens to players around here," Donald said.

Hobart coach Tim Feddeler thinks it is a high honor.

"She is one of the 18 best juniors in the state," he said. "That speaks volumes about her ability. If you are on the Junior All-star team, that puts you in contention for the Senior All-star team next year and a possible run at being Indiana Miss Basketball."

As for the game itself, Feddeler believes the entire state will get to see what the Region experienced this season. He believes Donald will shine at the all-star event and likely be the most athletic of all the players on the floor.

"She has intelligence, speed and athleticism," he said. "There are few players who can contain her in transition. All season we counted on her to score, but she also gets people involved. She's an all-around player."

What's next?

Donald will continue to hone her skills playing for her Example Sports AAU team that gets an opportunity to play in tournaments across the nation.

She wants to stay in game shape and get better at all aspects of her game — notably her 3-point shooting and passing, as well as controlling the game from the point — so she can help the Brickies achieve their goals of winning the NCC and even taking sectionals.

"It will make my game better," she said. "I will be playing against greater competition and that can only help."

As for interest from colleges, Donald is taking that in stride, although she has been a bit puzzled by the lack of Division I interest.

"My goal is to play at a major D-I school," she said. "I've had some interest, but I'd like for there to be more."

Feddeler is he's surprised she hasn't heard from more schools.

He said that will be a coup for the school she decides to attend.

"Someone is going to get a steal," he said. "She has potential to play mid-major Division I and would be a terrific D-II player. She's too good a player for schools not to find her."

