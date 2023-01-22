Region coaches react to sectional draw

Hoosier Hysteria begins again Jan. 31, and teams around the state learned during Sunday’s IHSAA’s pairings show who they’d be playing in the girls basketball sectional opener.

“The magic number right now is three when you get to the tournament. You have to win three games to win a sectional,” Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal said. “The sectional is the hardest thing to win. It’s the most difficult. After you win that, then you can change your goals.”

Huppenthal’s team will be the favorite in Class 4A sectional 1, but Munster (16-6) and E.C. Central (14-6) have all had successful regular seasons. The rest of the field is under .500, though.

Lake Central will play the Cardinals in the opening round then meet the winner between the Mustangs and Merrillville (4-18) in the semifinals.

Morton (7-13) and Hammond Central (7-13) will play on the other side of the bracket, with the winner playing West Side (1-18) in the semifinal.

“You won’t move on in this tournament if you take somebody lightly,” Huppenthal said. “We’ll take every opponent extremely seriously and cautiously.”

The Indians (17-5) sealed a Duneland Athletic Conference title by beating Valparaiso 57-53 Friday.

The Vikings (19-2) have the most-impressive resume in the Class 4A bracket at Lowell. Chesterton (14-7), Crown Point (14-8) and Kankakee Valley (15-6) hope to have a say in who advances to the regional there, too.

Valparaiso and the Bulldogs will play right away while the Trojans take on the Red Devils (9-12). The Kougars play the state’s leading-scorer Asia Donald and Hobart (11-10). Portage (13-10) will see the winner after a bye.

Michigan City (7-12) and LaPorte (0-20) will play to open the Plymouth sectional. The Wolves beat the Slicers on Friday. Class 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington (21-0) is on the other side of the bracket.

The winner of that sectional will play the Lowell winner in the regional. The Lake Central winner will see the Concord champion, which would likely be Northridge, Warsaw or Penn.

“On paper, if you can avoid the No. 1 team in the state, I guess that’s a good thing, but you have three really good teams (in the Concord sectional),” Huppenthal said. “You have to win your sectional before you can even start thinking about that stuff, though.”

Highland the local 3A favorite

Highland (15-4) drops down to 3A this season and joins Boone Grove (6-12), Hanover Central (11-9), Bishop Noll (8-13), River Forest (9-11), Griffith (4-15) and Calumet (3-14) in sectional 17 at Griffith.

The Trojans are 4-0 against the others in the bracket. Their only losses are to 4A opponents and a one-point overtime setback against Andrean, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.

“Come tournament time, that’s when teams bring their best game because no one wants to lose, and I know they want to beat us,” Highland coach Darian Patton-Slaughter said. “What we instill in them is to not overlook anyone, no matter what.”

The Trojans get a bye to start, meeting the winner between the Wolves and host Panthers in the semifinal.

On the other side, the Warriors will go to war to play the winner of a game between the Ingots and Wildcats.

“(The bye) is a good thing,” Patton-Slaughter said. “It gives us a little bit more time to prepare. I think that was the best possible position that we could be in to get to the championship game.”

Highland hasn’t won a sectional title since 2007.

“I haven’t talked to (the team) about that, yet,” Patton-Slaughter said. “The goal is to make that happen and then show them what they just accomplished.”

Andrean and Lake Station rematch in 2A

Andrean aims for its fourth consecutive trophy as it hosts sectional 33 for the first time. The 59ers (19-3) already clinched a Northwest Crossroads Conference title Friday with a 53-45 win over Kankakee Valley.

“I think (hosting) is awesome,” coach Tony Scheub said. “I think that makes a big difference. We’re really excited about that.”

Andrean will play Lake Station (15-4) first. The 59ers beat the Eagles 66-49 last week. Scheub said that won’t affect the way his team prepares for the postseason.

“We haven’t changed much all season. We’re going to play man-to-man, and we’re going to try to get to the lane,” Scheub said. “What we’ve done since day one hasn’t changed, so I don’t think (playing Lake Station again) really matters too much.”

Hebron (4-17) and South Central (19-3) will play in the North Judson sectional opener. The winner will take on the South Bend Career Academy (6-13). Wheeler (4-16) gets a bye on the other side.

Should the 59ers advance to the regional, they’d likely face Pioneer (18-3), which is ranked No. 5 in 2A. Andrean is No. 6. The Panthers are the favorites in the Lewis Cass sectional.

Kouts, Morgan get byes in 1A

Kouts (14-7) won’t have to play in the first round of its sectional, which features four teams with 14 or more wins. The Fillies will take on the Tri Township (15-5) and Hammond Science and Tech (3-9) winner in the semifinal.

Morgan Township (11-7) gets the bye on the other side, playing the winner of the game between Demotte Christian (17-4) and Washington Township (15-6).

In the other local 1A sectional at Culver, Marquette Catholic (12-7) will open with Oregon-Davis (5-15) while Westville (8-9) plays Trinity Greenlawn (2-15).

PHOTOS: South Central and Kouts face off in the PCC Tournament Final web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode South Central, PCC Tournament 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_1 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_8 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_4 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_6 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_7 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_2 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_3