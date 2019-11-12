From center left, Valparaiso players Sarah Douglas, Aleah Ferngren, Maddie Molnar and Shea Pendleton take turns shaking hands with Myron Knauff, of Valparaiso, Tuesday prior to tipoff against Kankakee Valley. Knauff is a veteran who recently turned 100-years-old. His birthday wish was to attend a girls basketball game.
Valparaiso players hold hands during the National Anthem as the color guard stands in the center of the court Tuesday in Valparaiso.
Myron Knauff's sons, John, left, and Paul set him up for a quick photo Tuesday after Myron was honored during pregame ceremonies.
VALPARAISO — Few people live to 100 years old. Valparaiso resident Myron Knauff wants to make the most of it.
Knauff celebrated his 100th birthday in July. But he was also looking forward to the fall, when he could accomplish a wish of his: to attend a Valparaiso High School girls basketball game after turning 100.
Knauff accomplished his goal Tuesday. Times No. 8 Valparaiso honored him during its Salute To Service game, a 59-39 win over Kankakee Valley.
“I just enjoy sports,” Knauff said. “I've watched (basketball) not only on the high school level but also college at Valpo University and I've seen a few games at Purdue. I just love watching it.”
Last year, Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson heard about Knauff's goal from his son, Paul. With Veterans Day on Monday, the home opener against KV a day later made sense to celebrate Knauff and Valparaiso's veterans.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Knauff served as a meteorologist on Kodiak Island during World War II. Red, white and blue streamers and balloons hung from the gym's upper level railings, and current and former service members stood to a standing ovation from the crowd. Veterans, active service members and local police and fire staff all got in free.
Valparaiso seniors Maddie Molnar, Aleah Ferngren, Shea Pendleton and Sarah Douglas composed a quick speech honoring Knauff and the Vikings presented him with a customized hockey-style jersey emblazoned with Knauff's last name and the No. 100.
“For his 100th birthday, he wants to come to one of our games? We were like, 'Wow,'” Molnar said. “He's so dedicated, it really amazes me.”
Molnar rattled off Knauff's considerable accomplishments, including his work with the armed forces and in helping organize Indiana's first girls basketball state tournament in 1976 as a member of the IHSAA council. And he was Hebron's principal for 14 years before serving as an assistant superintendent for 18 years at Valpo.
“The Knauff name is huge,” Wilson said. “We notice people that come to games a lot, and it becomes part of your family.”
Knauff is a regular at Valpo boys and girls games, often sitting in the northeast corner of the upper level with an elevated view of the court. On this night, however, he sat courtside donning a green Valpo Vikings sweater as a steady stream of visitors stopped by to greet him.
“I've always enjoyed all sports, and basketball of course is a sport that's played inside,” Knauff said. “You don't have to worry about the weather like football. So that's probably the reason why I cherish basketball.”
Personally, Knauff's lifelong passion reminds me to enjoy the small comforts. The next time I get home from a long day at work, curl up on the couch and watch basketball, I'll do so with greater appreciation that I can live my everyday life. Many who reach 100 can't, and Knauff doesn't take that for granted.
Knauff's perspective isn't just refreshing — it's healthy. And it's one that I'll try to adopt more this fall.
