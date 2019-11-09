CROWN POINT — Crown Point picked up right where it left off from last season and quickly jumped out to a large lead in its home opener Saturday night against West Side.
The only difference is that the Bulldogs were working with some new personnel by starting Dash Shaw.
After transferring from the Cougars and joining a loaded squad at Crown Point, the senior guard proved that her presence will only bolster the Bulldogs’ chances of having another strong year. Shaw scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half and shot 8 of 11 from the field in the 76-16 victory against her former team.
“To just get this game over with, it’s the best feeling ever,” Shaw said. “I don’t hate them, and I’m not against them. I’m just on a different team playing against them. I’ll still cheer them on if I go to their games.”
Shaw showed off her ability to get to the rim with several driving layups and an and-1 in the second quarter. But her most impressive play came on an assist early in the third quarter.
The senior swiped a steal right in front of West Side’s bench, and as she approached the rim, Shaw looked like she was going to shoot. But instead, she dropped off a pass to teammate Jessica Carrothers, and the sophomore — who led Crown Point in scoring last season — finished off the play with an and-1 layup to push the team’s lead to 48 points.
“We do it in practice all of the time with our 2-on-1 drill,” said Shaw, who finished with three assists. “You just gotta know when somebody is there, and you gotta know when to pass it. It’s a practice thing.”
Said Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert: “We’ve been preaching (unselfishness) every day, and I think we have a lot of kids that want to play that way. Just because they could score 20 points doesn’t mean they don’t want to get a higher percentage shot for their teammates."
Carrothers continued her standout prep career with another strong performance against the Cougars (0-1). She totaled a game-high 23 points and made all three of her free-throw attempts. Despite her solid display, however, there was a moment of uncertainty when the sophomore went down with a right ankle injury at the 7:45 mark of the second quarter.
After scoring on a short pull-up jump shot, Carrothers landed on the foot of a West Side defender and immediately went down in pain. She had to be helped off of the court and limped back to the training room, while a hush fell over the home crowd.
But after just a few minutes, Carrothers returned to the court and showed no signs of ever being hurt. The sophomore said it was frightening to have an awkward landing in the first game of the year, and she was grateful it wasn’t serious.
“My ankle cracked, so I got scared,” Carrothers said. “It hurt for like a second, and then I was fine after. I wanted to get back in the game, so I did all of the sprints and stuff in the training room.”
Crown Point (1-0) has a week off until its next game, a home matchup against Morton, and Seibert is looking forward to building more chemistry within his team. Starting sophomore forward Lilli Stoddard just wrapped up a semistate championship appearance with the volleyball program and has had limited practice time, while Shaw is getting more comfortable every day.
“We just didn’t know how it was all going to flow on the floor, but overall it was very positive,” Seibert said. “There are a lot of things that we can take away on the film and that we can improve upon, as well.”