Small in stature, Kate Thomas' play has been big for Kankakee Valley

CHESTERTON — Kankakee Valley junior Kate Thomas admits to feeling small when she first started seeing her varsity minutes increase last season.

Being 5-foot-5 on a basketball court will do that.

“I had barely played varsity my freshman year, so I was scared,” Thomas said.

That doubt has since shrunk and her confidence has grown.

Thomas has carved out a disruptive role for a Kankakee Valley team that beat Chesterton 51-43 Tuesday to improve to 10-4 on the season. Thomas scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and picked up five steals in the win.

On three occasions Thomas stole errant Trojan passes near midcourt and went down the other way for layups she’d either convert or get fouled on to go to the free throw line. She also beat out Chesterton’s attempts at traps by finding space Kankakee Valley coach Brandon Bradley said only Thomas could find.