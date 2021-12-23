Small in stature, Kate Thomas' play has been big for Kankakee Valley

CHESTERTON — Kankakee Valley junior Kate Thomas admits to feeling small when she first started seeing her varsity minutes increase last season.
Being 5-foot-5 on a basketball court will do that.
“I had barely played varsity my freshman year, so I was scared,” Thomas said.
That doubt has since shrunk and her confidence has grown.
Thomas has carved out a disruptive role for a Kankakee Valley team that beat Chesterton 51-43 Tuesday to improve to 10-4 on the season. Thomas scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and picked up five steals in the win.
On three occasions Thomas stole errant Trojan passes near midcourt and went down the other way for layups she’d either convert or get fouled on to go to the free throw line. She also beat out Chesterton’s attempts at traps by finding space Kankakee Valley coach Brandon Bradley said only Thomas could find.
“She’s quick, really quick,” Bradley said. “You see other kids try it and sometimes they get there and sometimes they don’t, but she’s got a unique quickness to get to the ball. She’s only 5-5 so she fits into those holes really easily where as someone like (senior) Taylor (Schoonveld) is an athlete, too, but sometimes her size (5-10) gets in the way of her splitting the gap.
"Kate has done a really good job of putting pressure on teams by attacking in the middle of the floor.”
In addition to her 18-point outing against Chesterton, Thomas has games of 20 against North Newton, 23 against Kouts and 24 against Marquette so far this season.
She’s not one to score out of set offenses in the half court — that’s where Schoonveld and junior Lilly Toppen carry the bulk of the load — but in games like Tuesday’s win against the Trojans where she can use her quick hands to her advantage she’s got the ability to fill up a stat sheet.
“It comes and goes and really depends on the defense the other team is playing,” Bradley said “If they’re playing a trap zone against us she’s able to get to that gap and be really successful like she was tonight.”
Thomas’ success on the hardwood follows a breakthrough season on the soccer pitch where she netted 25 goals en route to an honorable mention nod on The Times All-Area team. While the sports are different, Thomas leans on her speed and athleticism in both which carries over between the two sports.
The philosophical changes Bradley has brought to the basketball team in his first season at Kankakee Valley have helped, too. Bradley’s messaging is defense first to frustrate opposing offenses which has fit right into what Thomas does best.
Given the way she and her teammates have embraced forcing chaos, Thomas said she’s optimistic about what Kankakee Valley can do come tournament time.
“It’s definitely exciting,” she said. “We have a lot of great athletes and a lot of potential to do well.”
Game summary
How Kankakee Valley won: Kankakee Valley put together what Bradley said was one of his team’s best defensive performances of the season to hold off multiple Chesterton runs to pick up a 51-43 road win.
The Kougars trailed by one midway through the second quarter but ended the half on a 9-2 run to build a lead they’d never relinquish. A mix of pressure defenses gave Chesterton (7-5) trouble throughout the evening and led to turnovers and Kankakee Valley (10-4) scores the other way.
The Trojans got within two points with less than three minutes left but would get no closer with turnovers ultimately ruining their hopes of getting going in the half court.
Impact player: Thomas filled up the box score with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, seven rebounds and five steals. She turned defense into offense multiple times with steals at the mid court she’d take the other way for layups.
Foul trouble for Balas: Early foul trouble limited Chesterton senior center Carley Balas from doing the sort of damage she’s done to other opponents this season. She picked up two early fouls in the first quarter and a third midway through the second and had just four points at halftime. She was better in the second, scoring nine, but the time off the floor hurt the Trojans
Notable: Kankakee Valley’s eight-point win was just its second game decided by single digits through 14 games. The Kougars’ lone other close game was a 47-42 overtime win against Highland on Nov. 19.
Quotable: “This is a heck of a win to grind it out the way we did. We had some wins we had to grind out but I don’t know if any of those were against a team as good as this. We’ve struggled with Chesterton in the past so to pull it out like that was really important.” –Kankakee Valley coach Brandon Bradley.