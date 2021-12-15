Something old, something new successful so far for South Central

Ben Anderson is doing more than maintaining a successful program since becoming head coach at South Central in May.
He took over a team that returned five starters from last season’s 17-8 team, three of which started for a group that lost in overtime at semi state the year before. Early returns suggest Anderson has taken that talent and run with it.
The Satellites are 11-0, off to their best start since the 2005-2006 team that finished 20-2.
“We have some very mature-playing young ladies,” he said. “This is years in the making. That’s what I keep telling people. I’m trying to coach them hard but this is years in the making. It’s a credit to the hard work and dedication these young ladies have put in over the years.”
There were some bumps in the road in terms of buy-in over the summer, Anderson said. He’s the principal of the school, as well. He’s been around the players as long as they’ve been in high school. They’d had previous relationships but being a coach is a little different than being a principal.
“There were some things that I wanted to do differently,” Anderson said. “There was a little bit of struggle to see some of the things we were trying to put in, some little things like trying to reduce turnovers. We had some growing pains. I certainly feel like I have their trust academically and within the school but it took a little while on the court.”
The way the Satellites play without the ball was an adjustment.
Anderson considers himself a defensive-minded coach. He prefers man-to-man but South Central has a history playing zone. Some of his players felt more comfortable in the 1-3-1 they’ve always known. This season’s defense is primarily man-to-man but the zone is still a big part of what they do.
The balance is effective. Opponents are only scoring 31.5 points per contest.
“We want to be defense-first and that will lead us to the offense that we want,” Anderson said. “They want to play some zone so we have done that. They’re very aggressive out of it. They’re typically aggressive without fouling. We just outwork and out power teams.”
The Satellites aren’t a bad offensive team, though. They average 60.6 points per game. Three individuals are scoring in double digits, led by senior Abigail Tomblin’s 17.3.
Anderson runs a motion-based offense. A lot of it is new this year but Anderson again retained some of the things the players like and have been successful using.
“I ask them for their feedback all the time. I value their feedback,” he said. “We’re small but mighty. I’ve only got 10 girls in the program right now but I’ve got three seniors and three juniors who have been playing together for a few years now. They’re not afraid to tell me what they’re thinking and I like that.”
The schedule is shaping up for a special year in Union Mills. South Central could potentially meet Valparaiso in the Vikings’ holiday tournament next week. It will play a tough Lake Station team on Jan. 4. But outside of those matchups, the Satellites will be a heavy favorite in all of their remaining games.
“I am a little superstitious. I don’t like talking about that stuff,’ Anderson said. “We’re taking it one game at a time. That is totally our mentality right now.”