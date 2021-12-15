Something old, something new successful so far for South Central

Ben Anderson is doing more than maintaining a successful program since becoming head coach at South Central in May.

He took over a team that returned five starters from last season’s 17-8 team, three of which started for a group that lost in overtime at semi state the year before. Early returns suggest Anderson has taken that talent and run with it.

The Satellites are 11-0, off to their best start since the 2005-2006 team that finished 20-2.

“We have some very mature-playing young ladies,” he said. “This is years in the making. That’s what I keep telling people. I’m trying to coach them hard but this is years in the making. It’s a credit to the hard work and dedication these young ladies have put in over the years.”

There were some bumps in the road in terms of buy-in over the summer, Anderson said. He’s the principal of the school, as well. He’s been around the players as long as they’ve been in high school. They’d had previous relationships but being a coach is a little different than being a principal.