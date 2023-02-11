LAPORTE — Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson called timeout at 2:21 p.m. with 44.9 seconds left on the game clock of the Class 4A Regional championship at LaPorte to bring her starters in and empty the bench. Shortly after, South Bend Washington finalized a 60-41 victory.

Just 45 minutes earlier, those same players jogged into their locker room with an eight-point lead on No. 1 South Bend Washington. The No. 13 Vikings put the state-favorite Panthers on upset alert.

But between those two moments separated by just three quarters of an hour, the most successful Valparaiso girls basketball season in nearly two decades unraveled and came to an end. The Viking supporters rose in applause as the game continued. Tears were shed.

“It’s not even that we lost,” Valpo senior forward Skyla Dobbertin said, “it’s that I’m going to miss everyone.”

Such is the finality of a high school basketball season. Only one team ends it happy.

“What was going through my head was not that we lost. We tried out best,” freshman point guard Lillian Barnes said. “I was thinking about next year and all the seniors who were graduating. It’s not going to be the same.”

Valparaiso gave South Bend Washington all it could handle and then some in the first half.

Barnes hit her first five consecutive shots and went into halftime with 12 points. The Vikings shot 13-of-24 the first two quarters despite Barnes being charged with her second foul just three minutes into the game and playing cautiously.

The second half became unrecognizable from the first. South Bend Washington (27-0) shot 14-of-25 after being just 10-of-30 in the opening two quarters. Valparaiso (23-3) made just 3-of-14 shot attempts in a frustrating 16 minutes of basketball that too often resulted in turnovers and empty possessions.

Barnes managed to get off just three shots in the second half. She scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished four assists for the game. Dobbertin scored 10. Senior guard Kristin Bukata added six points and eight rebounds.

“Our energy completely changed,” 6-foot-3 South Bend Washington forward Kira Reynolds said. “We had a scouting report to focus on their best player (Barnes). We didn’t do that in the first half. She got what she wanted. In the second half, we emphasized stopping her, and the energy shifted.”

Reynolds made her presence known any time she was on the court. Foul trouble limited her early, but she scored 11 of her 18 points and grabbed six of her eight rebounds in the second half. She also had three blocks.

“She made a big difference,” Dobbertin said. “It’s easier to get layups and all that when a giant girl isn’t towering over you.”

Still, Valparaiso began the third quarter trailing by just one.

Then South Bend Washington ended on a 23-3 run.

“We left everything out there,” Wilson said. “We had them on their heels. We knew when we had Reynolds on the bench that there would be a significant difference in the second half, but I felt like we stuck with them strong for three quarters.”

Valparaiso’s 2022-23 season concludes as its most successful since last winning a sectional in 2005.

The Vikings’ 23 wins equaled their total from 2003-04 when they most recently won a regional title. Lake Central proved the only local team to get the better of Valparaiso — by just four points — in a de facto Duneland Athletic Conference championship game in the penultimate contest of the regular season.

Barnes earned the DAC’s MVP nod. She’s lived up to the hype that’s attracted high-end Division I coaches by averaging about 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.9 steals and 3.6 assists per game. When she was taken out, Valpo was a different team.

“(South Bend Washington) just got on a roll today,” Barnes said. “Once they started pressuring us, they brought their energy up and it just flipped.”

Valpo graduates seven seniors — including three starters — but projects to return much of the core group that got the Vikings to the regional. Lake Central graduates nobody. The Indians and Vikings will likely fight it out again at the top of the conference and perhaps even the postseason next year.

After the game, Wilson stood at the doors of the locker room to hug her players as they came out. Once they got passed her, friends and family waited to offer their own congratulations.

“We just talked about legacy,” Wilson said. “We left a legacy with this group that hasn’t been here for a while.”

PHOTOS: South Bend tops Valparaiso at Class 4A Regional