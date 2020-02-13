SPORTS DIGEST: Portage's Cravens needs help to participate in national 3-point contest

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Portage's Cravens needs help to participate in national 3-point contest: Kristen Cravens could extend her high school career with the help of the Region. She could compete in the American Family Insurance 3-point contest at the NCAA Final Four on April 5. The Portage senior was a 39% 3-point shooter this season on 208 attempts. She is in the first round of voting. Fans can vote once per day, per device at https://amfam.com/fanvote . The first round ends on Feb. 18 at noon. A quarterfinal round of voting takes place from Feb. 19-26, semifinals are Feb. 27-March 5 and the final vote March 6-13.

AUTO RACING

Suarez wrecks in qualifier, fails to land Daytona 500 spot: Daniel Suarez needed to race his way into the Daytona 500. He ended up wrecking out. Suarez's No. 96 Toyota got sandwiched between a pair of Fords headed to pit road midway through the first of two qualifying races Thursday night. Suarez got hit by Ryan Blaney and slid through the wet infield grass at Daytona International Speedway, tearing up his race car and ending his chance of making “The Great American Race.” The only full-time Mexican driver in any NASCAR national series, Suarez lost his job with top Cup Series teams the last two years — first with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018 and then Stewart-Haas Racing last year. The former Xfinity Series champion signed a deal late last month to drive with Gaunt Brothers Racing. The fledgling team doesn't have a NASCAR charter, which guarantees 36 of the 40 starting spots every week, and arrived at Daytona knowing Suarez had to race his way into the season opener. Making the challenge more daunting, the team was short an engineer and a mechanic and didn't have any simulator time. Having a charter is key at Daytona, where more cars than usual enter the race in hopes of getting a piece of the series' largest purse. Suarez said Gaunt was in the market to buy one, but none were on the market. Still, Suarez liked his chances of making the race. He only needed to beat Reed Sorenson, Chad Finchum and Joey Gase in the 125-mile qualifier to land a coveted spot in the 500. Sorenson ended up earning the berth.