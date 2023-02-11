WINAMAC — With the game on the line, Andrean turned to its star player Tori Allen, and the senior delivered.

Andrean (26-3) was clinging to a 30-28 lead with 3:45 left in the Class 2A Winamac Regional 18 championship game against North Miami on Saturday. The 59ers swung the ball around the perimeter to Allen, who then drove the lane, scored a layup and was fouled. She missed the free toss, but the bucket was cathartic for Andrean, who had lost in the past three trips to the regional. Not this time.

Allen’s bucket put the 59ers up 32-28, and they hit enough free throws down the stretch to preserve a 41-32 win in a gymnasium that had grown partisan for the Warriors. It’s Andrean’s first regional title since 1999 and just the second in school history.

“It feels awesome to finally get (the title), especially my senior year,” said Allen, who led the 59ers with 12 points. “This is what we’ve been working for all four years, and I’m glad that our hard work has finally paid off.”

With the game on the line, Allen knew she had to find a bucket with the slim two-point lead.

“My coaches were telling me the whole time, ‘Take it to the basket, take it to the basket,’ but I was a little nervous because they have a couple big girls down there,” she said. “But that time I was like, let’s just do it.”

Allen, who was on the previous three teams, hit two free throws on the next possession, and Andrean sank 9-of-12 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.

“We always knew that we were going to be OK, but at that moment we started to get a little stressed and a little worried,” said sophomore Lindsay Arcella, who finished with 11 points. “Then Tori hit that (shot). We knew it was going to go in, and it relaxed everybody, calmed everybody down, and we knew we still had it.”

Andrean coach Tony Scheub said that when push comes to shove, they look for Allen.

“She got the ball when she needed it, and she attacked and got that and-1,” he said. “I think that kind of settled us down a little bit. She’s a heck of a player, and we had to get her the ball eventually.”

Andrean came out ready to play, racing out to a 10-0 lead. It led 13-2 at the first stop and 20-8 at halftime.

“That’s what we talked about,” said Scheub about the fast start. “(North Miami) is a physical team, and we got after them a bit with our speed. I thought we did a good job of that in the beginning.”

North Miami (19-6) got to within 23-18 on a basket by Kaiden Hanley early in the third quarter, but Andrean led 30-19 after three quarters.

“I don’t know if their physicality wore us down a little bit, and that kind of slowed us down a little bit,” Scheub said. “But I’m proud of our kids to be able to play that kind of game as well.”

Scheub also was relieved to finally get that regional title that has slipped through Andrean’s grasp for more than two decades, albeit a one-game regional.

“I finally get to see another number after 1999 on the board (in the gym),” he said. “Jamie Gustowski Stangel came to talk to us on Monday. She was on that (1999) team that won it, so I think it kind of got the kids a little focused and got us ready to go. I’m really excited for the girls. They’ve worked really hard. Not just this week but this year, and they deserve to be here and they deserve to cut down the nets.”

Andrean won’t know who and where it will play in the semistate until Sunday when the IHSAA re-draws teams that are left. Central Noble and Lapel also advanced, as did the winner between Lafayette Central Catholic and Fort Wayne Bishop Luers match that was still being played at press time.

“I’m just so excited,” senior Lauren Colon said. “I just can’t believe we finally did it. It’s been a long time.”

