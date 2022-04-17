West Side's Trinity Barnes is ready for college after winding road

HAMMOND — Trinity Barnes has taken a circuitous road through basketball and she’s all right with that.

The West Side star began her career at Gary’s last public high school before transferring to Lighthouse for two years. She then came back to the Cougars for her senior campaign. Between, there was a pandemic and health issues that prevented her from playing an AAU season between her freshman and sophomore years.

She’s not sure where she’s going to college, yet. A player who scored nearly 1,500 points during her high school career might expect to have had offers sooner than she did.

All those twists gave Barnes some perspective, though. She’ll soon make a decision between Indiana Northwest and Triton College.

“It was constantly something so I just had to trust the process. I didn’t really get worried. If a school wanted me, they would come to me,” Barnes said. “It was tough. Other girls around the area probably weren’t doing as much as I was but still were getting offers. It just comes with being humble and playing. You’re not always going to get what you feel like you should get.”

Barnes scored 24.7 points, grabbed five rebounds and 6.5 steals per game at West Side as a senior.

Barnes scored 25.8 points per game as a junior at Lighthouse and led the Lions to a Class 3A sectional championship as a sophomore. It was her second after she helped West Side to a 4A sectional title as a freshman.

“I’m constantly trying to prove something. I set goals for myself every day,” she said.

Barnes had five points at the Region Classic All-Star Game Saturday at Purdue Northwest.

The five-game slate was the first of what The R.I.S.E. Center hopes will become an annual event, pitting some of the area’s best middle and high school basketball players against some of the top ones from in and around Chicago. It was put together by R.I.S.E. Center president Leroy Cooper, Jr.

Barnes said it was a great final chance to play with some of the girls she’s seen on the other sideline for four years. Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers, a former AAU teammate of Barnes, had 12 points and Merrillville’s Davina Smith scored 10 in a 73-50 loss. Bolanle Ayangade, of Valparaiso, was awarded a $500 scholarship at halftime.

“I played against a lot of them so it was cool to play with them for once,” Barnes said. “It was pretty fun today. It was a lot of laughs.”

Simeon’s Nakia Bardney had 24 points for the Chicago team to lead all scorers.

Barnes said she’d like to see the event stick around.

“It gives the people that are the best around the area a chance to play with each other,” Barnes said. “It’s something to work for. This is something people should be proud to play in.”

