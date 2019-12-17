{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Angela Hamblin-Blakely and Danielle McCulley were AAU teammates turned high school rivals and will join together again in April, when the duo will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Region was a gold mine for girls basketball in the 1990s and “the cream of the crop,” as former West Side coach Rodney Fisher called them, will be inducted on April 25, 2020.

Hamblin-Blakely played at Lew Wallace from 1990-94 and McCulley was at West Side from 1989-93. Each were honored over the past two years as part of a 25-year anniversary for statewide All-Star teams.

“It was not something on my list of things I wanted to accomplish,” Hamblin-Blakely said. “To be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame is a real honor. It was not something I had thought about. … That wasn’t my motivation. My motivation was I loved the game, and I still do. It’s an honor to be inducted.”

She credits the Region for having talent across the area at that time, including five high schools in Gary — West Side, Lew Wallace, Roosevelt, Wirt and Horace Mann.

“I think it’s great and I think it’s a testament to what we represented in the state at that time. There was a lot of talent. … Danielle McCulley and I were just a part of that talent,” she said. “If you look back at that time at the young ladies that played in this area, and it’s an honor to be chosen out of them to be in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.”

Playing on the same AAU team nearly led to Hamblin-Blakely and McCulley teaming up together at Purdue. Hamblin-Blakely scored 2,053 points, currently 34th in IHSAA history, and the guard would have paired well with the 6-foot-3 McCulley.

“Danielle was a gamechanger back then,” Hamlin-Blakely said. “To be 6-3, could shoot from the outside, of course, she was a dominant inside person. So, to me, she was phenomenal in that regard.”

McCulley was dominant in a time where there were few players her height. She averaged 15.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists per game in her senior season at West Side. She went on to play at Purdue before transferring to Western Kentucky. She became the No. 1 pick in the American Basketball League and, when it folded, played 48 games in the WNBA before a lengthy professional career overseas.

Fisher saw McCulley two years ago when she was honored for making the All-Star team in 1993. He’s coached her from a young age and believes she could play today.

“I started coaching her in the fifth grade and you could tell she had talent back in the fifth grade,” Fisher said. “It was a long trip, about eight or nine years with her. I’m glad she was inducted. She was very deserving of that.”

McCulley was part of the 1991 and 1993 West Side teams that went to state. Her teams were dominant and got the best of Hamblin-Blakely’s Lew Wallace teams. It wasn’t until McCulley graduated that Lew Wallace beat the Cougars.

“Back then, the Region was great for women’s basketball,” Fisher said. “It was like the Mecca of girl’s basketball. … Back in the early 90s, we had some phenomenal players. Angela and Danielle were the cream of the crop.”

McCulley resides in Seattle and is the CEO and owner of DMAC Inc., which specializes in Forex, or foreign exchange or currency training.

Hamblin-Blakely was drafted by the Washington Mystics in the 1998 WNBA Draft. She began a coaching career in 1998 as an assistant at Illinois-Chicago before returning to the high school ranks. She is now the head coach at Calumet College of St. Joseph.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0