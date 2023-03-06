MUNSTER — It was everything it was supposed to be and maybe a little bit more.

The Class 4A Munster Sectional 1 championship was a battle between only two teams in the Region that won 20 games during the regular season. It was as anticipated a game as the area has seen in years.

The 3,500-plus in attendance got their money’s worth, as each team had a chance to win it in the final seconds and Hammond Central held off the Mustangs 54-53 on Monday.

“This is a brotherhood,” Wolves senior Kenneth Grant said. “When you with your brothers, you fight through anything. That’s what we did together. We fought together as brothers and we came out as brothers. We stood on top.”

Hammond Central had the ball with 6.9 seconds left and the game tied. A play was executed exactly as it was drawn up to get Jordan Woods a lane to the bucket. The senior didn’t convert but was fouled.

“I was trying to dunk it,” he said. “My mindset was to put the ball in the rim.”

Woods missed the first free throw but made the second. Munster called a timeout with 2.9 seconds left.

Mustangs junior Jermaine Coney threw a perfect baseball pass from one baseline to the other. Brandon Trilli caught it on the right side with a clean look but left his shot a few inches short. It bounced over the other side of the rim.

Coach Mike Hackett said it was a play his team practices every year.

“We executed it perfect. Our best player has the ball about eight feet away (from the rim). It just wasn't meant to be,” Hackett said. “It had the makings of a storybook ending. When I saw the pass and I saw Brandon catch it, I thought it was going in.”

Trilli led all scorers with 30 points and grabbed 13 points. He frequently found space to cut behind and between the Hammond Central defense to get to basket and score.

“Obviously, he’s heartbroken. He’s disappointed,” Hackett said. “It’s hard to explain to a kid in moments like this that you had a great game.”

It was about as close as it could’ve been in every way. Hammond Central won the rebounding battle 30-29. The teams shot within one percentage point of each other. Both made five 3-pointers. Each took nine free throws.

“This team has won in different ways all year. We’re a year older from last year. Anytime you beat a team on their home floor for sectionals is huge,” Wolves coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “Jordan (Woods) had the ball last for us and Trilli had the ball last for them. That’s how you want to do it.”

Munster (24-3) opened the game by hitting three 3-pointers in the first two minutes. The Mustangs were up 9-0. They extended that lead through most of the first half and held it well into the second. The Wolves didn’t lead until a Matt King jump shot with less than four minutes to play.

Grant came off the bench to slow the bleeding for Hammond Central (25-1). The senior hit a pair of 3-pointers and another jump shot in the first half. The Munster lead that was as large as 14 was nine at halftime.

Grant and Vynce Overshawn also hounded Munster guard David Cundiff on defense. Cundiff scored three points but had eight assists, mostly to Trilli.

“I knew my teammates needed me. The whole (of) Hammond needed me. I did it for Hammond. I didn’t do it for myself,” said. “I did it for my whole town, my whole city.”

Grant finished with 14 points. Woods and King each scored 16.

The Wolves will play Mishawaka in the regional. The Cavemen beat Michigan City in the other local 4A sectional.

