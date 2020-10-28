IHSA plans to play basketball as scheduled, defying governor's guidance

The Illinois High School Association is going ahead with boys and girls basketball on schedule, setting up a showdown with Gov. JB Pritzker.

The IHSA announced on Wednesday it will follow its previously announced schedule for basketball, with practice allowed to start on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30.

Locally, TF North and TF South high schools have put all sports on hold while they are in a remote learning model. Marian Catholic competed in five IHSA sports for the fall season that is wrapping up — boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country and girls tennis — and athletic director Kevin Kelly said the Spartans intend to play basketball.

"We're looking forward to giving kids an opportunity," Kelly said. "Any decision based on safety, you can't argue with. (But) there's a mental health aspect to it as well. There's a lot of club and travel activity that's not policed the same way it is in schools.

"I think the governor should try to understand families and kids would be a lot better off if you allowed them to compete in scholastic sports."