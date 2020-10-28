IHSA plans to play basketball as scheduled, defying governor's guidance

The Illinois High School Association is going ahead with boys and girls basketball on schedule, setting up a showdown with Gov. JB Pritzker.
The IHSA announced on Wednesday it will follow its previously announced schedule for basketball, with practice allowed to start on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30.
Locally, TF North and TF South high schools have put all sports on hold while they are in a remote learning model. Marian Catholic competed in five IHSA sports for the fall season that is wrapping up — boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country and girls tennis — and athletic director Kevin Kelly said the Spartans intend to play basketball.
"We're looking forward to giving kids an opportunity," Kelly said. "Any decision based on safety, you can't argue with. (But) there's a mental health aspect to it as well. There's a lot of club and travel activity that's not policed the same way it is in schools.
"I think the governor should try to understand families and kids would be a lot better off if you allowed them to compete in scholastic sports."
Kelly said Marian tentatively had slated a double round-robin schedule of basketball games within the East Suburban Catholic Conference: 18 for boys and 14 for girls. Per IHSA guidelines, only games within a conference or a region would be allowed.
Marian is in Region 10, which encompasses suburban Cook County. That creates some geographic quirks, such as the Spartans not being able to play nearby Crete-Monee, which is in Will County, while a game against Marian Central Catholic in far northwest suburban Woodstock is allowed because it's a league opponent.
The IHSA move comes a day after Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced a change in basketball's risk level from medium to high, putting the boys and girls seasons in danger of postponement or cancellation. The IHSA said additional mitigation measures recommended by its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) — including players and coaches wearing masks, and social distancing on the bench — would make it safe to play basketball.
"The (IHSA) Board (of Directors) remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand(s) the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens," the IHSA said in a news release.
"However, the Board has not been presented with any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally. On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread."
The IHSA also cited "increased mental health issues among our students (and) a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sports seasons this school year" as reasons to go ahead with basketball.
"We see our students regularly leaving the state to play sports, or covertly continuing to play locally," the statement said. "... The Board remains steadfast that playing under IHSA rules and SMAC mitigation is the safest way to conduct athletics at this juncture."
The IHSA also gave the OK for low-risk winter sports to compete beginning Nov. 16. Those are: boys swimming, boys and girls bowling, girls gymnastics, cheerleading and dance.
Meanwhile, wrestling was moved to the IHSA's "summer season," which runs from April 19 to June 26.
