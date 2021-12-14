Inspired by late brother, South Central senior honored for sportsmanship

IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig heard about the incident and came to Union Mills before South Central’s game with Bremen on Dec. 4. He talked to Markus for a few minutes and gave him a Face of Sportsmanship pin.

That pin is sitting in his room, still attached to the card it came with.

“I didn’t really expect anything to happen,” Markus said. “He fell pretty hard so I just went over there and helped him up, slapped him on the butt and asked if he was all right.”

Coach Eric Speer said the moment is indicative of the growth he’s seen in Markus in the last few months.

It’s Speer’s first season with the Satellites. He said it was difficult to get Markus to trust him, but he knew Markus could be an important leader on his team.

So Speer called Markus into his office during fall workouts and told him he wasn’t doing all the things he needed to do to be the best player and teammate he could be. He told him South Central coaches were considering cutting him. It was a turning point.

Markus has since become an upperclassman who can be counted on to help with younger players, show up on time and do what needs to be done.