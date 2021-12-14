Inspired by late brother, South Central senior honored for sportsmanship

UNION MILLS — Jax Markus was just doing what he thought his older brother David Williams would.
During a game on Dec. 1 at Hobart, Markus, a South Central senior, saw an official fall to the hardwood as the Brickies were transitioning from defense to offense. Markus immediately went to help the referee up and make sure he was all right, forgetting about the play.
It was an instinct ingrained by his big brother.
“(Williams) always had a positive attitude toward everything and I looked up to that. I feel as if that's why I picked up that ref off the ground,” Markus said. “All I want to do is make him proud, knowing he would have done the exact same thing.”
Williams, a 2018 South Central graduate and former Satellites player, died in a car accident in 2017. He was a mentor for his younger sibling.
Markus said people around South Central basketball noticed the way Williams treated the officials. He tries to emulate that, doing things like handing the ball to officials after plays instead of tossing it or leaving it on the court.
“You see all these other players throwing the ball to the refs and I always run the ball to them. They deserve more respect than they are given,” Markus said. “I grew into being nice to refs, even if they make a bad call.”
IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig heard about the incident and came to Union Mills before South Central’s game with Bremen on Dec. 4. He talked to Markus for a few minutes and gave him a Face of Sportsmanship pin.
That pin is sitting in his room, still attached to the card it came with.
“I didn’t really expect anything to happen,” Markus said. “He fell pretty hard so I just went over there and helped him up, slapped him on the butt and asked if he was all right.”
Coach Eric Speer said the moment is indicative of the growth he’s seen in Markus in the last few months.
It’s Speer’s first season with the Satellites. He said it was difficult to get Markus to trust him, but he knew Markus could be an important leader on his team.
So Speer called Markus into his office during fall workouts and told him he wasn’t doing all the things he needed to do to be the best player and teammate he could be. He told him South Central coaches were considering cutting him. It was a turning point.
Markus has since become an upperclassman who can be counted on to help with younger players, show up on time and do what needs to be done.
“He’s dealt with a lot of adversity and made it out on the other side,” Speer said. “The stuff he’s dealt with, if you were to talk to him outside of being a student or a basketball player, you’d think he’s a 22 year old. The stuff he talks about, the experiences he’s had, I think he sees the bigger picture.”
The referee fell right in front of Speer on the bench, but he didn’t see it. He heard about the next day from some of the other players at school and watched it in the game file.
Some coaches might be against the idea of a player taking himself out of the defense. Not Speer.
“That one play isn’t going to make us win or lose a game, but that official’s is always going to remember the South Central kid who helped him up. I’m always going to remember that about the Hobart game, too,” Speer said.
Markus will remember it that way, as well.
“I didn’t really think much of it. I just did a good deed,” Markus said. “That’s usually what I do. I didn’t expect any of this to happen.”