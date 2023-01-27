Jason Kobe's 'uncanny basketball smarts' are benefiting Marquette Catholic

Nothing about senior guard Jason Kobe’s game looked rushed in Marquette Catholic’s 58-55 road win against Whiting on Monday. It hardly ever does.

On the Blazers’ opening possession, Kobe passed up a seemingly open triple from the corner and swung the ball out to a teammate instead. An Oiler was closing too quickly for his liking. A few passes later he got the ball in the same spot with more space and knocked down a shot to open the game.

Down one point with two minutes left, Kobe got the ball with his back to the basket about 10 feet away in the post. Instead of making a turn toward the rim he waited for help defense to collapse and found a cutting teammate for an easy layup to retake the lead.

The next offensive possession he did nearly the same thing to extend it.

“You see him run and think, ‘Oh, he’s just a guy,’ but his basketball quickness, awareness and smarts make the difference,” Marquette Catholic coach Ray Tarnow said. “He’s just uncanny basketball smart.”

He’s hot, too. Despite missing the entire second quarter with foul trouble Kobe dropped 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists in Marquette Catholic’s win against Whiting to get the Blazers to 8-7 on the season heading into Saturday’s contest with Andrean.

That was a tame outing compared to his previous two nights. He scored 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting against Bowman and followed that up with a career-high 36 on 14-of-18 shooting against South Bend Adams.

“I don’t even know,” Kobe said, trying to describe what’s gotten into him. “The last couple of games I don’t know what’s happened but I just feel comfortable attacking the rim. I don’t know why. It just feels like I can take over at times and things have been going well for me lately.”

That’s not coincidence, Tarnow said. It’s years of work in the making.

Standing 6-foot-1 at the shooting guard spot, Kobe creates matchup problems for Marquette Catholic opponents. That’s particularly the case against fellow Class 1A teams that aren’t typically rich with height.

Throw a traditional big on Kobe and he’ll take him outside and out of his comfort zone. Try a guard on him and Kobe will post them up. That’s where Tarnow says he’s at his best, just like he was in the closing minutes against Whiting.

“We’ve enabled him to have a little more freelance ability and play a little more inside out in the offense because he’s so good making reads,” Tarnow said. “I’ve said it over and over again he’s got fantastic footwork. His post footwork is fantastic. It puts guys in bad situations.”

Kobe will bring that footwork with him to Manchester next season. He committed to play for the Spartans earlier this month after first connecting with them in a summer basketball camp before his final season.

Kobe averages 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting a little more than 50 percent from the floor, but he's played his best games since getting the college decision out of the way. He’ll play either the traditional shooting guard or third guard spot in college.

“They started coming out to some of our games and I wound up going to one of theirs and really liked it,” Kobe said of Manchester. “I just felt like they play the way I want to play.”

Above .500 for the first time all season, Kobe said he and his teammates look forward to the final stretch before the postseason begins. The Blazers took their lumps against a difficult schedule littered with Class 4A and Class 3A teams. They’re 2-0 against fellow Class 1A schools.

Between Kobe and fellow senior forward Lukas Balling, who averages 17 points and 9.9 rebounds, the Blazers are a handful to handle in the post. They surround them by shooters, too, like senior Gary Lewis who hit four 3-pointers against Whiting.

That could make Marquette Catholic a tough out come sectional.

“I think if we’re playing together and playing our basketball we could go far in the tournament,” Kobe said. “Maybe even make it to state. But we have to play together. We have to keep playing as a team.”

