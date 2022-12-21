Lauren Colon overcomes ankle injury to lead Andrean to OT win

HIGHLAND — Lauren Colon landed awkwardly on her right ankle wrong in the opening minutes of Andrean’s game at Highland on Tuesday.

When coach Tony Scheub came out to see her on the court, she told him it was “bad.” She said she felt it pop. Scheub helped her off the court, where Highland trainer Patrick O’Haver evaluated her. Colon eventually went back to the locker room and missed the rest of the first half.

“It hurt really bad,” Colon said. “I wasn’t going to go back in but I didn’t want to let my team down.”

Colon came back out for the third quarter, eventually hitting a pair of important free throws down the stretch to help the 59ers to a 50-49 win. A loss may have made Andrean’s chances at a Northwest Crossroads Conference title very difficult.

“(Colon’s) one of the toughest kids I’ve had play for me so when she said it was bad, I thought it was bad,” Scheub said. “Then when I saw her walking behind our bench, I thought ‘She’s coming back.’”

Colon said had the 59ers had a big lead or trailed by more, she would’ve stayed on the bench and taken the time to heal. That wasn’t the case, though.

“I saw my team down six points. I saw them hanging their heads and I knew they needed a little boost,” she said. “It just made me want to go back in.”

Colon’s return to that game was big for Andrean because its two primary ball handlers, Tori Allen and Lindsay Arcella, both fouled out in the fourth quarter. Colon, while still moving a little gingerly on that ankle at times, became the lead guard.

“At first, I was nervous because I still had my ankle all in my head. I thought I was going to mess up,” Colon said. “When they went out, I knew I had to step up.”

Colon’s injury and the team’s foul trouble meant Andrean played with several lineups it hadn’t previously this year.

“We were in a position that we haven’t been before and I’m happy that the kids handled it even better than the coaching staff, I believe,” Scheub said.

A senior and four-year varsity player, Colon’s been part of three consecutive sectional championships. She said that postseason experience is important in a close conference road game when the 59ers need to overcome a few challenges.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t improvements to be made before this season’s playoffs, though.

“Their fans were loud but we’ve been in that situation before. We all know to just block that stuff out,” Colon said. “I think we can be better. There are some things we need to work on but I think we’re going to be good.”

PHOTOS: Andrean's Lauren Colon