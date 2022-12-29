Longtime Hammond basketball coach Leroy Harwell dies at 77

HAMMOND — People who knew Leroy Harwell Sr. remember him as a fierce competitor, an inspiration to Hammond's Black community and a caring mentor.

"He could light up a room," his son Leroy Harwell Jr. said. "He would come down here and we'd be sitting in the garage watching TV and watching basketball games. He'd come around my buddies, and we're sitting here having a couple beers, and the mood would lighten up so much when he came around because he brought a special kind of energy that was accentuated by his smile. And that's what I'm going to miss the most."

Harwell, a Hammond High School English teacher, longtime basketball coach and prolific player, died this month at the age of 77. He's also survived by his son Carlin.

"Everybody wanted to be around him," Harwell Jr. said. "And I think it's because they knew when they were around him, he would show respect regardless of their lot in life. Whatever you were doing for a living or if you didn't have a job, he treated everybody the same way. And I think that's why people sort of flocked to him, because he was so consistent with that way of living. There was never any ups and downs. He was always just Coach, and he always wanted the best for everybody."

Harwell played basketball at Hammond High School from 1958 to 1963; in a 2020 retrospective article about Indiana high school basketball, The Indianapolis Star named him one of Hammond High's 10 best players of all time. After graduating, he played for Western Illinois University, where he was named NAIA All-America Honorable Mention in 1966. He eventually returned to Hammond High as an English teacher and basketball coach, leading the Wildcats to six sectional titles over 17 years as head coach. Harwell was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

"Our relationship was different because I played for him," Harwell Jr. said. "And one of the things I respected about him is, he never let what happened at school or on the court affect our father-son relationship."

However, that doesn't mean his father didn't have a relentless fighting spirit.

"He's one of the fiercest coaches I ever played for," said Rich Hudson, who played basketball at Hammond High School under Harwell starting in 1972. "He wanted to win."

When Hudson began playing at Hammond High, Harwell was assistant coach and led the junior varsity team that Hudson played on in his freshman and part of his sophomore years. But during Hudson's senior year, while he was playing on the varsity squad, Harwell became the head coach. Hudson played directly under Harwell for three years and said the coach became a mentor to him.

"Leroy Harwell was a good man," he said. "Anything he felt he could do for you, he would do."

Hudson said that during his senior year, he had hopes to play college basketball. When Hudson, who hoped to play at the University of Oklahoma, didn't hear back from the coach, Harwell called the coach and found out that the program had other players they were interested in.

"And he said, 'Well, what do you want to do?' And I said, 'Well I really want to go there'," Hudson recalled. "And he went to my parents, and he said, 'You know, there are some other smaller schools that are interested in Rich. Let's get him in college — that's the main thing. Get him in college first, and if the schools he wants to go to materializes, you can always make a change'."

Hudson ultimately took that advice and is happy he did. He had a collegiate career at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.

Harwell was Hammond High's first Black head coach and one of the first Black teachers. Many of his players said he was an inspiration to the Black community locally.

"We could see somebody that looked like us, that went to college, graduated and was a professional," Hudson said. "It took me nine years to be able to see that, because from my formative years through my freshman year of high school, I'd never had a Black teacher."

Hudson said Harwell was also active in giving back to his community, setting a good example for other young Black people. In fact, he inspired another young black man to follow in his footsteps.

"He's the reason I came back," said Larry Moore Jr., who after playing basketball and graduating from Hammond High in 1974 returned to the school to succeed Harwell as head coach and eventually become director of athletics.

"He was my mentor, and the reason I wanted to go into coaching and teaching was because of him, the role model that he played and the impact he had on me when I was in high school," Moore said.

Moore said Harwell was instrumental in his life.

"When I left middle school, I was one of those kids that was kind of on the edge — I had a temper and I always wanted to fight," he said. "I remember him telling me, when I left middle school, 'You know, you can be a great basketball player, but if you don't change your ways and your demeanor, you're not going to be able to play basketball,' and that stood with me from that point until now."

Moore, who ultimately played basketball for North Dakota State University, remained friends with Harwell up until his death.

"He had an impact on you," he said. "He was just a fun guy to be around."

Close 1 of 14 Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr., left, receives a plaque from Larry Moore. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr., who died this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid-1970s to the '90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell "Leroy was my first hero," says Eric Harwell, brother of Leroy Harwell. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Rich Hudson talks about his days as a player with Coach Leroy Harwell. Friends, family and former basketball players gatheredat the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr., who died this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid-1970s to the '90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Paul Walker signs a giant card in memory of Leroy Harwell Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Rich Hudson talks about his days as a player with coach Leroy Harwell. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Rhoelle Blackmon sings "His Way" to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Rhoelle Blackmon sings "His Way" to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr. thanks all those who gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of his father, former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr., who died this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid-1970s to the '90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr., left, and Antonio Tucker chat Wednesday in front of a giant memorial card. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Board member Carlotta Blake-King reads a proclamation from the Hammond School Board Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr., left, receives a plaque from Larry Moore Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Retired Hammond school system teacher Angie (Silverman) Jacobson admires a giant card in memory of Leroy Harwell Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr., left, hugs Craig Dent Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr. thanks all those that gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of his father former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. PHOTOS: Memorial Service for longtime Hammond high basketball coach Leroy Harwell 1 of 14 Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr., left, receives a plaque from Larry Moore. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr., who died this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid-1970s to the '90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell "Leroy was my first hero," says Eric Harwell, brother of Leroy Harwell. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Rich Hudson talks about his days as a player with Coach Leroy Harwell. Friends, family and former basketball players gatheredat the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr., who died this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid-1970s to the '90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Paul Walker signs a giant card in memory of Leroy Harwell Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Rich Hudson talks about his days as a player with coach Leroy Harwell. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Rhoelle Blackmon sings "His Way" to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Rhoelle Blackmon sings "His Way" to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr. thanks all those who gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of his father, former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr., who died this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid-1970s to the '90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr., left, and Antonio Tucker chat Wednesday in front of a giant memorial card. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Board member Carlotta Blake-King reads a proclamation from the Hammond School Board Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr., left, receives a plaque from Larry Moore Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Retired Hammond school system teacher Angie (Silverman) Jacobson admires a giant card in memory of Leroy Harwell Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr., left, hugs Craig Dent Wednesday. Friends, family and former basketball players gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Memorial service for longtime Hammond High basketball coach Leroy Harwell Leroy Harwell Jr. thanks all those that gathered at the New Hope Too church hall to celebrate the life of his father former Hammond High teacher and coach Leroy J. "Skip" Harwell Sr. who passed away earlier this month. Players who were coached by Harwell shared stories from his years both as an assistant coach and head coach from the mid 70s to the 90s. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.