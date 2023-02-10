David Cundiff hates turning the ball over

“It just kind of (makes me mad),” Munster’s junior point guard said. “When we can get a good shot every possession, a turnover is just kind of a waste.”

Cundiff detests empty offensive trips. His stats reflect it.

Take assists-to-turnovers. Munster coach Mike Hackett wants his guards to be around two-to-one. That’s productive. That’s the target.

Cundiff averages 3.2 assists for every one turnover.

“He plays at a good pace, I like to say,” Hackett said. “He never looks like he’s in a big hurry, that he’s rushed. He’s always under control. He’s looking around and trying to find the open man. Most of the time he makes the right decisions.”

Cundiff made plenty of correct choices in Munster’s 78-61 win against Calumet on Tuesday.

One possession he drove toward the hoop and shoveled an underhand pass to junior forward Jermaine Coney cutting along the baseline for an easy layup. The next he used a low dribble to slip through two Calumet defenders and then Euro-stepped across the lane to set up a floater.

He went baseline a couple of minutes later, jumped under the rim and instead of trying a reverse layup flung the ball to the top of the key where a teammate waited for an open 3.

If the space is there, Cundiff finds it.

“My teammates always know where to be, and I always know where they’re going to be,” Cundiff said. “So that really helps knowing everyone’s going to be exactly where they need to be. I’ve just got to put the ball where it needs to go.”

Cundiff finished with nine points, six assists, four rebounds and just one turnover in a little more than two quarters against Calumet. He’s averaging 12.8 points, 5.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 steals and just 1.6 turnovers in his second season running point for the Mustangs (17-2, 4-0 NCC).

Cundiff and senior forward Brandon Trilli’s 20.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game make Munster a tough offense to contain.

“I think (Cundiff) really believes in himself now, and he’s proven he can do it at this level,” Hackett said. “Him and Brandon Trilli make a very good one-two combination for us. One of them is more of a post player. The other is more of a perimeter player. Then we’ve got some other pieces we get in there but those two make a very good one-two punch.”

Hackett raved about the progress Cundiff made throughout his sophomore season and said this year has been a continuation of that. Cundiff has become a more confident scorer and doesn’t make many mistakes despite starting the season nursing a broken middle finger on his shooting hand.

The more he plays, the closer he gets to being the point guard Hackett envisions.

“The biggest thing we ask of him is to be an extension of myself and sometimes David and I aren’t on the same page and he needs some reminding,” Hackett said. “That’s the biggest area he can grow right now is being that coach on the floor and an extension of what I want. We’re still working on that but he’s doing a great job for us.”

Munster owns at least a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title and would win outright if it beats Andrean (3-13, 2-1) next week. Cundiff and the Mustangs did just that last season and went on to win their 12th sectional title and seventh since 2009.

With so much of that team back the Mustangs figure to be in the equation for a 13th sectional championship but have the likes of Class 4A No. 4 Hammond Central (18-1) and Lake Central (14-5) waiting in Class 4A Sectional 1. Munster didn’t play the Wolves this year but the Indians are the lone local team to beat the Mustangs this season.

“I just think our team has to do what we can between now and sectional to get better,” Cundiff said. “We’ve all got to get better and see what we can do by the end of the year… We can be pretty good, I think.”

PHOTOS: Munster's David Cundiff Crown Point at Munster boys basketball 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_6 1201022-spt-bbk-mun-ecc_4 Penn meets Munster in Regional Game 2 030622-spt-bkh-lc_21 030622-spt-bkh-lc_7 4A boys basketball sectional semifinal: Hammond Central vs. Munster Munster/West Side, boys basketball 012622-spt-bkh-lc-mun_06 010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_8 010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_5 010822-spt-bkh-mun-kv_17 Highland Holiday Hoops - Lighthouse vs. Munster Highland Holiday Hoops - Lighthouse vs. Munster 121721_spt-bkh-mun-cp_6 Munster at Illiana Christian boys basketball Munster at Illiana Christian boys basketball Munster at Illiana Christian boys basketball West Side at Munster boys basketball West Side at Munster boys basketball Valparaiso at Munster boys basketball Hammond/Munster, basketball Highland Holiday Hoopfest Championship - Munster vs. Hanover Central