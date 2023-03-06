CROWN POINT — Tyler Parrish and Chesterton basketball aren’t done defending the north just quite yet.

The Trojans erased what was twice an 11-point third-quarter deficit to defeat rival Valparaiso 66-50 and earn a second consecutive Class 4A Sectional 2 championship a season removed from finishing runner-up in the state finals. It marked Chesterton’s sixth sectional title in program history and third in seven seasons with head coach Marc Urban.

“I feel like we’ve been underrated, honestly,” Parrish, a junior guard, said. “We were down but came back.”

That was, perhaps, an understatement.

Senior guard Derrick Brooks’ layup with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter gave his Vikings a 42-31 advantage, but from that moment on things began to unravel. The Trojans closed the period on a 12-5 run highlighted by junior Justin Sims’ steal and thunderous dunk to close the gap to two right before the buzzer.

“That was a big momentum shift,” Sims said.

Another understatement.

Sims’ jam came only after Parrish scored 17 of his game-high 31 points in the third quarter. He called for the ball and, again and again, he found ways to score — missing just two of his 12 shots in the second half.

“That was a really good quarter for me,” Parrish said.

An understatement. Again.

“(Parrish) just took over,” Sims said. “That’s just what he does best. He can score the ball.”

It took Parrish about 16 minutes to get going but once he did he ended the game.

“He was bad in the first half,” Urban said. “I love the kid. He wasn’t good. He was electric in the second half.”

Chesterton didn’t let up in the final quarter. Sims gave the Trojans their first lead on a flagrant foul free throw with 5:53 left and then Parrish extended it to a three-point edge with a layup the ensuing possession.

That was all part of a 23-0 run that started with Valpo leading 47-38 with 1:40 remaining in the third and ended with Chesterton up 61-47 with 1:49 left in the fourth.

Valparaiso senior Mason Jones led the Vikings with 15 points in the loss but couldn’t recapture the game once Parrish and Chesterton stole it away.

The Trojans closed on a 35-8 run.

“Our guys just kept sticking with it,” Urban said. “They didn’t quit. They found a way to make plays and when that momentum got in our favor I felt like we stepped on the gas and didn’t look back.”

This isn’t the same Chesterton team former Mr. Basketball finalist and reigning Times Player of the Year Travis Grayson led to the top ranking in the state and ultimately one loss to Cathedral short of an undefeated championship season.

Chesterton plays without an Associated Press ranking in front of its name. The Trojans were favored in the Crown Point sectional after going 7-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference but fell seven points shy of beating Hammond Central in a matchup of local Class 4A powers about a month ago and lost four games to out-of-area foes while working to reestablish an identity in December.

Chesterton (20-5) bolstered its résumé with postseason wins against Crown Point (15-9) and Valparaiso (13-14) in succession but the toughest test yet looms in Mr. Basketball candidate Markus Burton and No. 2 Penn (26-1) after the Kingsmen beat Northridge in the Elkhart sectional.

All five of Chesterton’s losses were winnable games against the state’s best, Urban said. The lessons learned in December are starting to pay dividends now in the form of a sectional trophy, pieces of net and another opponent to prepare for.

“You kind of get pushed down and for our guys it doesn’t really matter what people say,” Urban said. “This is where they think we’re at. It kind of connects us. We played like we had something to prove.”

PHOTOS: Chesterton beats Valparaiso for Sectional title Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso Class 4A Sectional final between Chesterton and Valparaiso