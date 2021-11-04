Powerhouse basketball programs featuring top recruits coming to LaPorte for tournament

LAPORTE — The level of play on the basketball court televised by ESPN will be fast-paced in an old-school atmosphere much like the one from the movie “Hoosiers.”
The nearly century-old Civic Auditorium in LaPorte will host a three-day invitational in January featuring eight college prep basketball teams, including powerhouse La Lumiere.
More than 20 of the players from the teams are ranked within the top 100 college basketball recruits in the nation for their respective classes.
Mayor Tom Dermody said the event represents the high expectations he set when he took office in January 2020.
“We’re not talking about New York City. We’re not talking about Washington D.C., or Florida. We here today, as LaPorte, are on the national stage,” he said.
There will be four games each day Jan. 6-8. Every contest will be televised by ESPNU or ESPN+.
Tickets at $20 per day can be purchased at civictix.eventbrite.com.
Civic Auditorium Director Brett Binversie said 60 tickets were already sold just hours after Thursday’s announcement.
J.J. Starling, a 6-foot-4 senior guard for La Lumiere, said he’s excited about playing in a vintage basketball setting and, hopefully, before a sellout crowd.
“We don’t have many opportunities like this to play in such an historic gym. It’ll be amazing to have LaPorte fans out to support us,” he said.
Starling, from Syracuse, N.Y., recently committed to Notre Dame.
All of the teams in the invitational are from the new U.S. Marines National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.
The rest of the teams competing are Bishop Walsh School of Cumberland, Maryland; IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida; Legacy Early College of Greenville, South Carolina; Montverde Academy of Montverde, Florida; Oak Hill Academy of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia; Sunrise Christian Academy of Bel Aire, Kansas and Wasatch Academy of Mt. Pleasant, Utah.
La Lumiere coach Pat Holmes said the idea for the invitational came from a tour of the Civic Auditorium he and his team did several years ago.
Holmes said he thought it would be neat to play there and ever since talked occasionally with city officials about the possibility.
“To finally make it happen and come to fruition is exciting for us,” he said.
Basketball teams at LaPorte High School called the Civic Auditorium home until 1977.
Ever since, action on the hardwood has been primarily from recreational leagues. But several years ago the high school began hosting basketball games there again occasionally.
Binversie said the court when not in use is covered by over 500 panels weighing about 75 pounds apiece.
LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jack Arnett said LaPorte beat out several other communities represented in the conference in the bid to host the event.
He sees it as an investment producing returns especially from the national TV exposure given to LaPorte.
“This is going to put us on the map, if we weren’t already there,” he said.
