Powerhouse basketball programs featuring top recruits coming to LaPorte for tournament

“We don’t have many opportunities like this to play in such an historic gym. It’ll be amazing to have LaPorte fans out to support us,” he said.

Starling, from Syracuse, N.Y., recently committed to Notre Dame.

All of the teams in the invitational are from the new U.S. Marines National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.

The rest of the teams competing are Bishop Walsh School of Cumberland, Maryland; IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida; Legacy Early College of Greenville, South Carolina; Montverde Academy of Montverde, Florida; Oak Hill Academy of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia; Sunrise Christian Academy of Bel Aire, Kansas and Wasatch Academy of Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

La Lumiere coach Pat Holmes said the idea for the invitational came from a tour of the Civic Auditorium he and his team did several years ago.

Holmes said he thought it would be neat to play there and ever since talked occasionally with city officials about the possibility.

“To finally make it happen and come to fruition is exciting for us,” he said.

Basketball teams at LaPorte High School called the Civic Auditorium home until 1977.