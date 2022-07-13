Region coaches adjusting to IHSAA basketball postseason change

Area coaches have mixed feelings as they adjust to a restructuring of the boys and girls basketball playoffs approved by the IHSAA board last month.

The new format will condense the regional to a single game and add a second to the semistate. The change starts next season.

“Everybody’s in the same boat. Nobody has an advantage,” Chesterton boys coach Marc Urban said. “It will be interesting but hopefully you’re in that spot to have to deal with it. That’s the key.”

The IHSAA surveyed principals, athletic directors and coaches and said 73.4% voted in favor of the change. All of the coaches who spoke to The Times said they voted for it.

Regional pairings will be announced with the sectional pairings, as in the past. Two regional championship games will be played at the same site, potentially from different classes.

Before the semistate, a second blind draw will be held to determine pairings.

“This new format will double the number of teams who play a week longer in the tournament and should create a lot of excitement in those communities and will be financially beneficial for those communities that serve as host sites,” IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig said in a press release.

The IHSAA said in an email to The Times that regional and semistate hosts will be determined based on criteria like seating capacity and geography, just like in the past. Most will likely be held in the same gyms that usually host them. Tournament sites will be approved in the fall.

The state will add four more semistates sites — two in the north and two in the south. Each semistate site will host only one class, with two semifinal games early in the day and the championship that evening.

“There’s always been an advantage in the regional (with the two-game format). If you play in that first game, it is so much different than that second game just in the time you have to prep and turn around,” Urban said.

Hammond Central coach Larry Moore Jr. expects to have a solid team this season, with the bulk of the roster back from last year’s 16-8 squad. The Wolves had a good showing at the prestigious Charlie Hughes Showcase last month in Carmel, going 4-0. Moore expects the new postseason structure to affect his team immediately.

Coaching at Hammond High, Moore won four straight sectional titles from 2018 to 2021 but never earned a trophy in the next round.

“It’s a great thing. I would already have me a couple regionals if it was this format a couple years ago,” Moore said. “That regional is tough, especially when you travel an hour or two away. It’s tough to win two games in that situation.”

Most coaches agree that awarding more regional titles is a good thing.

“Part of me thought that it’s just an ‘everybody gets a trophy’ mentality, but at the same time, I was able to witness this year with (South Central) baseball, softball, girls basketball, volleyball, the excitement that surrounds a community and a school with winning a sectional or a regional or a semistate,” Satellites girls coach Ben Anderson said. “Those are pretty incredible feelings. At the end of the day, the thought of doubling the number of teams that win a regional I think will help bring energy and excitement to more communities throughout the state.”

Some coaches raised the prospect of hosting a regional but playing in a different one under the new single-game format. The IHSAA said it tried to prevent host schools from playing at home in the one-game semistate in the past but hasn’t committed to doing that in the future.

Lake Central girls coach Joe Huppenthal said he was in favor of the adjustment, generally. He just wanted to know more about the structure of the regional round.

“I voted for it because I think anytime you can win a regional, it’s kind of neat. But I’m not sure I know what we signed up for,” Huppenthal said. “The whole thing is good except the regional, to me, is cluttered. It’s a great thing. I think it drums up some interest (with the semistate draw) but the regional level, to me, doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Huppenthal suggested that instead of adding regional sites, the state should consider hosting two regional games at the same location as it has in the past. It would eliminate the possibility of a regional host playing away from home and limit travel and staffing issues.

“Was a change necessary? Maybe. Maybe not,” Anderson said. “It’s not like this is foreign. We do the one-game regional with softball. Volleyball used to have a one-game regional. So, it’s not a new concept. It’s just new to basketball.”

The IHSAA will announce the semistate matchups live on the Sunday after the regional game.

Coaches want as much time to prepare as possible. Some like to begin looking at film of the next opponent before going to bed the night of the regional game. That won’t be possible now.

“We always try to play as many teams as we can that lead into our regional, to get a really good feel. Now, you may not play anybody in that semistate round,” Urban said. “This past year, the first time we saw Kokomo (was in the semistate) and the first time we saw Cathedral (was in the state championship). That definitely will be a difference.”

Anderson said he was overwhelmed preparing for three teams in the regional last winter after his team’s sectional final was postponed until Tuesday because of weather.

“If I had only needed to focus my energy 100% on one team, I don’t know if it would’ve changed the outcome of our game, but it certainly would’ve helped us,” he said.

Moore said he likes the idea of scouting only one potential regional opponent instead of three. Preparing for any team after the regional will always be difficult, he said, so it matters less if it’s one or three teams.

Huppenthal and Moore both like the idea of the redraw to spark some interest mid-tournament.

“It just adds another level of excitement,” Moore said. “You don’t know who to scout but at that point, you’re just happy to still be playing.”

That’s the overall sentiment among Region hoops skippers. Change is coming, but any team in a position to have to face it has earned at least one trophy.

“You worry about it when that time comes,” Huppenthal said. “You get a chance to win a regional in a one-game situation so that’s good. I think there’s a lot of good to it. Sometimes change is good. I’m just not 100 percent sold just yet.”