Bearcats aiming to go out on a high note
Boys swimming | Notes

Wheeler

Wheeler seniors, from left, Riley Henslee, Bobby Emery, Sonny Vitello, Evan Nowak and Hudson Hall, are preparing for their final days as high school swimmers.

 Paul Oren, The Times

Sonny Vitello knows that when he walks off the pool deck following the 400-yard free relay on Saturday afternoon, he’ll be walking away from swimming altogether.

The Wheeler senior, along with his classmates, have no delusions of grandeur of knocking off powerhouse Chesterton and Valparaiso. That doesn’t mean the Bearcats aren’t going to try.

“We’re going to do what we can and do it as hard as we can,” Vitello said. “We want to be better than we were before.”

For the Bearcats' 400 relay team, that means breaking their school record for the third time in their careers. Wheeler comes into Thursday’s Valparaiso Sectional prelims with a seed time of 3 minutes, 33.48 seconds in the relay, more than 20 seconds shy of the state qualifying time. While Chesterton and Valparaiso may be easing into the postseason, the Bearcats will be hitting the water full speed.

“There will be a lot more adrenaline,” Wheeler senior Bobby Emery said. “This will be the last race of our lives.”

While the bigger schools feature a handful of swimmers that will continue swimming in college, or have youthful talent that will dominate Region pools for the next several years, the Bearcats have a roster full of seniors that will walk away from the sport this weekend leaving a different kind of impact.

“This group renewed my passion and desire for coaching,” Wheeler coach Rob Gass said. “I started back at Lake Central in 1988 and you just get tired after a while. This group jolted new life into it for me. I’ll remember how tight-knit they all are.”

The Bearcats spent part of Wednesday’s practice passing around a pair of clippers as they prepare for Thursday’s prelims. There was laughing and joking as well as a seriousness that comes when the clock is ticking in the background.

“We’re all aiming to finish strong and we want to push each other to get that record one more time,” Wheeler senior Hudson Hall said. “We’re going to go compete against those bigger schools and try to push them.”

Schwartz getting comfortable

Valparaiso senior Jack Schwartz admits it took him some time to get comfortable with the diving boards at the new Valparaiso Aquatics Center. The two-time sectional diving champion is looking to add some more hardware this weekend when the Vikings host the sectional Saturday.

“It took about two weeks to get a feel for the new boards,” Schwartz said of the new pool that opened up earlier this season. “For a while it just felt like we were practicing somewhere different. Now it feels like home and I’m even more comfortable here than I am with our old boards.”

Schwartz set program records earlier this season in both the 6-dive and 11-dive competitions. Now he has his sights set on qualifying for state and potentially improving on his 8th place finish from a year ago.

“It’s amazing to have those records and it wasn’t something I expected at all,” Schwartz said. “Success now is getting to state. That means finishing in the top four on Saturday and the top eight on Tuesday (at diving regionals). The places don’t really matter, just getting through and on to state.”

Seahorses prepping for big weekend

The Munster boys swim team is loaded with Division I talent at the top of its roster. Holden Raffin (USC), Kyle Adams (Iowa) and Grant Afman (Air Force) are expected to coast through the Lake Central Sectional prelims and finals this weekend. As for the rest of the Seahorses, coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty likes the depth her team has put together.

“We’ve got a couple of kids on the bubble that we need to watch,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “If we can get them in the top eight, then we’ll be ok and then we’ll move to the next level. We’re all seeded pretty well and we’ve really pulled together as a group. Everyone on this team, they know our job this weekend.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

