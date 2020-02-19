Bearcats aiming to go out on a high note

“This group renewed my passion and desire for coaching,” Wheeler coach Rob Gass said. “I started back at Lake Central in 1988 and you just get tired after a while. This group jolted new life into it for me. I’ll remember how tight-knit they all are.”

The Bearcats spent part of Wednesday’s practice passing around a pair of clippers as they prepare for Thursday’s prelims. There was laughing and joking as well as a seriousness that comes when the clock is ticking in the background.

“We’re all aiming to finish strong and we want to push each other to get that record one more time,” Wheeler senior Hudson Hall said. “We’re going to go compete against those bigger schools and try to push them.”

Schwartz getting comfortable

Valparaiso senior Jack Schwartz admits it took him some time to get comfortable with the diving boards at the new Valparaiso Aquatics Center. The two-time sectional diving champion is looking to add some more hardware this weekend when the Vikings host the sectional Saturday.