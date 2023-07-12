Editor's note: The 2022-23 prep sports year is over, but the memories live on. Times sports writers look back on their favorite moments from the year.

“Must be a big game if you’re here.”

Brian Elston, a former teacher of mine at Crown Point High School, asked me that question tongue-in-cheek during the Class 4A Sectionals at Crown Point this past winter. I laughed. He and I share the same dry humor.

“They’re all big,” I told him then.

The 2022-23 high school calendar welcomed the return of full crowds, rowdy pep bands and busy concession stands. With the pandemic behind us the magic of high school sports seemed to return to its proper place whether that be in folks taking tickets a step off the floor in Lacrosse’s historic Tiger Den or teens and adults alike tailgating in the Valparaiso parking lot before a football game.

Whatever game I was at any given time was the biggest for somebody somewhere. I try to remember that. Being around high school sports in the Region is special. If you get the chance, make it a point of being there this upcoming year regardless of if you have ties to a school. You’ll learn it doesn’t matter.

Just go be a part of the big game.

Here were three of my favorite stories from this past year:

Times photographer John Watkins captured one of my favorite images of the 2022-23 school year from this game.

In the photo, Chesterton coach Marc Urban embraces with now-former Valparaiso standout Mason Jones after Urban’s Trojans rallied from down nine with two minutes left in the third quarter to beat Jones’s Vikings 66-50 in the Class 4A Sectional 2 final. While ladders were set in place for Chesterton to cut down the nets, Urban consoled the losing team’s heartbroken star.

Sports will crush you, man.

I loved watching Tyler Parrish and Chesterton make their epic comeback. He scored 17 of his 31 in the third quarter that night. I watched in disbelief while with their season on the line the Trojans went from seemingly out of sorts to unbeatable in front of a packed gymnasium in Crown Point.

I hated that it came at Jones’s expense.

I think Urban did, too.

In this business there are teams you just enjoy watching.

Lake Central girls basketball is one of those teams.

Selfishly, the girls are all great quotes. Coach Joe Huppenthal, too. They make telling stories easy.

This was one of those stories. When the horn sounded on the Indians’ 62-57 Class 4A Semistate semifinal win against South Bend Washington, I immediately saw players pointing at their wrists. As I’d later find out, they wrote “9%” on themselves, symbolic of the odds JohnHarrell.net gave them for winning.

That story writes itself.

I watched Lake Central’s postseason run from start to finish. They played an unselfish style of basketball that old heads in Indiana gyms swear all of their teams did back when basketball was better than it is today.

Without any seniors graduating I’d expect another push from the Indians this year. I hope to be there for it.

I graduated from Crown Point in 2013. Minus the first six months of my life and four spent going to college in Bloomington, I’ve lived in this city my entire existence. I don’t plan to leave any time soon.

Watching Bulldog football wrap up an undefeated season and outright Duneland Athletic Conference title hit differently. I live next door to where the city’s youth football programs play. Those fields are packed. I’ve watched the renovations CP’s made to its facilities. They’re bigger and better.

I’ve seen this monster building firsthand.

Give coach Craig Buzea a roster as talented as Crown Point can draw and it's no wonder the ‘Dogs turned the corner. Seeing that come full circle with Buzea asking his players “How about those undefeated Bulldogs?” in the rain at Ames Field was a culmination not only of his team’s work but the city’s commitment to youth sports.

Maybe I sound like a homer. Maybe not. But what Crown Point did this past football season was about a decade in the making. And I saw all of it.

